MG Gloster Spied Testing Again Ahead Of Diwali Launch

Published On Jun 29, 2020 02:13 PM By Rohit for MG Gloster

The Gloster will be MG’s fourth offering in India thereby enriching its SUV lineup

Sold as Maxus D90 in China.

Spotted with minimum camouflage covering the logo and nameplate.

Expected to be powered by 2.0-litre petrol (turbo) and diesel (twin-turbo) units.

Likely to feature a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control.

Prime rivals include Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

MG to price it around Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Motor will be launching its fourth product for India, the Gloster , which debuted at Auto Expo 2020, around Diwali this year. It has now been spotted testing in Gujarat with minimal camouflage to cover the brand’s logo and the nameplate at the rear. The carmaker sells the SUV as Maxus D90 and LDV D90 in the Chinese and Australian markets, respectively.

The Gloster comes with both petrol and diesel engines in China. It gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor that makes 220PS and 365Nm. On the other hand, the diesel engine is a 2.0-litre bi-turbo unit that puts out 220PS and 480Nm. Both engines come mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic. MG offers the full-size SUV with a four-wheel-drive system.

In terms of equipment list, the Gloster is expected to come with a bunch of features as seen on the Maxus D90. This includes a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, three-zone climate control, digital instrument cluster, and a 360-degree camera. Safety features on offer should include multiple airbags, ESP and ABS with EBD.

MG’s full-size SUV will fight it out with the Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4 , Skoda Kodiaq, Ford Endeavour , VW Tiguan Allspace and Isuzu mu-X. It will be priced around Rs 35 lakh.

