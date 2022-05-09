Published On May 09, 2022 06:15 PM By CarDekho

MG’s portfolio in India currently includes a range of 5 different SUVs, including an EV

MG Motor India has achieved a significant milestone for a carmaker by crossing 1 lakh cumulative unit sales. The brand’s sales journey got underway with the launch of the Hector in June 2019,

The carmaker’s current portfolio consists entirely of SUVs, which includes the Gloster (a full-size SUV), Hector Plus three-row SUV, the five-seater Hector, the Astor and its electric counterpart, the ZS EV. MG’s next big product lined up for India will likely be its smallest offering yet, an electric SUV priced under Rs 15 lakh as a rival to the Tata Nexon EV .

It would be safe to assume that MG Motor India could have reached the 1 lakh sales milestone sooner had it not been for global events like the pandemic and supply chain disruptions.

You can go through the press release for more information:

MG Motor India expresses gratitude towards its employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers on reaching the 100,000 milestone

Committed to making a difference beyond cars with its brand pillars of innovation, community, diversity, and experiences

Gurgaon, May 09, 2022: MG Motor India announced that it has become a part of 100,000 happy families in India. This marks a new milestone in the brand's journey centred on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community.

From introducing new technologies to empowering women, MG has made a difference beyond just selling cars. The brand introduced India’s first Internet SUV – Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – Gloster and MG Astor - India's first SUV with a personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

MG has also solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer. The brand is moving swiftly towards its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility in India.

Since its inception, customers, partners, and employees have been at the core of MG’s operations. As a testament to its commitment to customer delight through its products and on-ground experiences, the carmaker was recently named No.1 in J.D. Power 2021’s India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study (CSI). The brand has further created a positive experience and environment for its dealers and employees. As a result, it has also secured the second position among 4-wheeler mass-market vehicles in dealer satisfaction as per the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Based on its focus on leadership development, culture, maximizing human potential, and creating a diverse workplace, the brand has recently been certified as a Great Place To Work.

Commenting on the Milestone, Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful for the love and trust that we have received after establishing a solid foundation focused on employees, dealers, suppliers, and customers. Our dedication to bringing positive changes to the Indian mobility space through smart mobility solutions and creating a sustainable future is becoming stronger every day. In line with our core pillars - innovation, experiences, diversity, and community, we strive to give our best and delight every stakeholder who has put their trust in us from the beginning. Today, we are humbled as we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive difference in mobility and the community through our products and initiatives. We are thankful for the present and ecstatic about the future.”

MG Motor India has been facilitating the creation of a more equal and diverse society, with Diversity & Inclusion being one of its core pillars. It has successfully integrated 37% of women employees into its workforce including the factory and aims to achieve 50% by Dec 2023.

MG brings human touch to mobility with its strong service and respect for the environment and individuals. With its focus on sustainability, the brand is committed to building an end-to-end EV ecosystem in India by expanding charging options and educating consumers on the environmental benefits of EVs. Its goal of introducing initiatives in the community, diversity, experiences, and sustainability space is assisting the brand in making an impact that extends beyond just selling cars.