Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift Booking Details And Delivery Timeline Explained

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift has been launched in India starting from Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom), and the new model offers a lot more luxurious approach than the outgoing model. If you have your eyes on bringing one home, then this report is for you as we give you a rundown of its bookings and delivery details.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: How To Book One?

Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for the S-Class facelift in India. Interested buyers can either directly visit the showroom or check out Mercedes-Benz’s India website to know more about the new S-Class and pre-book it. Buyers can fully configure the vehicle as per their taste.

Online Configuration

If you are planning on buying the S-Class facelift, you can configure the car as per your liking in multiple exterior colour options, cabin themes and upholstery, and other additional equipment. You can also pre-book the vehicle. Here is the full process explained in detail:

Visit this link for the official model page of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift. You can either directly make an enquiry for a callback or configure your car. Let us start with configuring the luxury sedan.

Select your preferred engine option.

Choose exterior colour and other extra equipments

In the next steps, you can spec the interior with different cabin theme options, upholstery, seats, roofline, ambient lighting, and additional kit. Most of the equipment is offered at no additional cost, but you do get the option to choose how a particular part looks.

You can also select a brief of multimedia and driver assistance systems and safety equipment.

Once your custom-specced S-Class is ready, you can send an enquiry by providing some details like your nearest showroom, finance options, and some personal information.

Once this is done, a Mercedes-Benz executive will get in touch with you to finalise your purchase.

Booking The Car Online

Once you are done with the configuration, and you know exactly what customisation you want in your S-Class, you can follow the following steps to pre-book your luxury sedan:

Visit this link to know all about the current stock of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Select the one that feels closer to your configured car.

Click on “Pre-book Now” and select any additional items like maintenance package, extended warranty, and accessories if you wish to buy.

To reserve your vehicle, you can either log in, create a new account or continue as a guest. Continue by providing some personal information about yourself.

Select a mode of payment and make a refundable reservation deposit of Rs 10 lakh.

In the next steps, you can choose your preferred delivery method, followed by a few more steps to conclude the booking process.

Booking Via Dealership (Offline)

The traditional way of booking a car has always been by visiting your nearest dealership. The same can be done here as well. You can pay a visit to your nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership, and once you’re there, do follow these steps:

Consult your requirements with the showroom’s sales executive.

Check out the car in person, have a feel of the luxurious interior, and get more details on the various customisation options available.

Take a test drive at the dealership if possible. If not, you can request the dealership to bring the vehicle to your home/office for you to check it out.

But do note, we strongly recommend test-driving the vehicle before placing the booking so that you’re satisfied.

Once you’re happy with the decision, you can book the vehicle by paying the token amount.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Delivery Timeline

With the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift being launched in India, we now know that the car will be brought via the CBU route. As previously mentioned, bookings for the luxury sedan are now open, and deliveries are slated to begin after October in the fourth quarter (Q4) of this year.

We will be driving the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website and YouTube channel for our first drive review.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Overview

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift turns heads with its luxuriously elegant and unmistakable stance. The exterior gets subtle design revisions to continue offering a contemporary appearance. The new S-Class features restyled front and rear bumpers, a new enlarged front grille, an illuminated three-pointed star emblem on the bonnet, DIGITAL LIGHT headlights, LED taillights with three-pointed star lighting signatures, a new set of 20-inch alloy wheels and cameras integrated into the front fenders and the ORVMs.

The cabin of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift receives its most significant update in the form of the new MBUX Superscreen, which comprises a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch passenger display, and a 12.3-inch digital driver's display. It is powered by the brand's latest MB.OS architecture and fourth-generation MBUX software, bringing improved voice recognition, AI-assisted functionality, and a more connected user experience. A Burmester 4D Surround Sound System with 31 speakers, eight seat exciters, 1610 W output and Dolby Atmos support is also a part of the package. The luxury sedan also gets a redesigned three-spoke steering wheel, configurable ambient lighting, multiple upholstery and trim options, and Digital Vent Control that allows occupants to adjust airflow through the infotainment system.

Comfort and convenience continue to be key highlights of the S-Class. Features include heated and ventilated seats, two rear-seat control tablets, 13.6-inch rear entertainment screens with video conferencing functionality, and rear seats that recline up to 43.5 degrees.

The luxury sedan also comes equipped with air suspension, rear-wheel steering, a Level 2++ advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite, up to 15 airbags, upgraded auto park assist, a dual-pane sunroof, four-zone climate control, dual wireless phone chargers, and over-the-air software updates.

Want to have a detailed look at the Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift from all angles? Check out this story.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Powertrain Options

Mercedes-Benz is offering the S-Class facelift launch edition with the PHEV powertrain.

The new PHEV setup on the 3-litre turbo petrol engine works with a 120kW electric motor and a 22kWh battery, capable of delivering an electric-only range of up to 100 kms. Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Variant S 450e Engine 3-litre turbo petrol with plug-in hybrid Power (PS) 449 PS Torque (Nm) 680 Nm Transmission 9-speed ZF AT Top Speed 250 kmph 0-100 kmph 5.7 seconds

2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Price And Rivals

AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new S-Class at Rs 2.20 crore (ex-showroom) for the PHEV powertrain, while the prices for the diesel and petrol engines are expected to be revealed soon.

The only direct rival of the S-Class in India is the BMW 7 Series. The 7-Series is also offered in an electric avatar in the form of the BMW i7.