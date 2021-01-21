Mercedes-Benz Adds New Features To The 2021 GLC SUV

Published On Jan 21, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Mercedes-Benz GLC

Mercedes has updated its SUV equivalent of the C Class with the Mercedes Me Connect tech

It now has the ability to remote start its engines.

Other additions include a 360 degree camera, front massage seats, integration of Google Home and Alexa home via a smartphone app.

Two new colours: Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

GLC continues to make use of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Only the diesel version gets AWD.

It rivals the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Lexus NX300h.

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the 2021 GLC, which features the German carmaker’s connected car technology called Mercedes Me Connect (MMC). The updated SUV is priced at Rs 57.40 lakh for the GLC200 (petrol variant) and Rs 63.15 lakh for the GLC200d 4M (diesel variant), ex-showroom India. This means that prices of both the versions have been hiked by more than Rs 4 lakh!

Old GLC 2021 GLC Difference GLC 200 Petrol Rs 53.28 lakh Rs 57.40 lakh Rs 4.12 lakh GLC 200 Diesel Rs 58.33 lakh Rs 63.15 lakh Rs 4.82 lakh

The GLC now packs in the ability to remotely start its engine, front seats with massage capabilities, a new fully digital instrument cluster, and the aforementioned MMC technology with voice integration. It brings together technology like Alexa Home, Google Home and parking locations through its smartphone application.

Mercedes is also offering a 360 degree parking camera on the updated GLC that allows the driver to view what’s around the car directly on the touchscreen while parking. And to sweeten the pot, Mercedes-Benz is offering the GLC in two new colours: Brilliant Blue and High Tech Silver.

Apart from these changes, the GLC remains unchanged, continuing the same old 2.0-litre turbo engines. The petrol motor makes 197PS and 320Nm whereas the diesel engine is capable of dishing out 194PS and 400Nm. This means that the petrol version can sprint from 0-100kmph in 7.8 seconds whereas the diesel is just a tad bit slower in that sprint at 7.9 seconds. Both engines make use of a 9-speed automatic transmission, and it is only the diesel that gets an all-wheel drive system in India.

The 2021 GLC renews its rivalry against the likes of the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and the Lexus NX300h.

