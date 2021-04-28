Maruti Temporarily Halts Production To Offer Its Oxygen To Combat COVID-19

Published On Apr 28, 2021 05:56 PM By Rohit

Maruti has temporarily halted production at its factories in Haryana and Gujarat to divert all the oxygen used in manufacturing to treating COVID-19 patients

India is battling the second wave of COVID-19 and is facing severe shortage of medical infrastructure and equipment. To help address this issue, Maruti Suzuki has decided to temporarily halt production at its Haryana and Gujarat plants to offer the oxygen required during the car manufacturing process for medical needs.

While Maruti usually carries out its scheduled yearly maintenance shutdown in June, the current medical needs of the nation have made the carmaker advance it, and will now be done between May 1 and 9.

This isn’t the first time Maruti has come forward to offer its help to the country. At the onset of the pandemic in 2020, the carmaker’s seat manufacturing joint venture, Krishna Maruti, had supplied one million face masks to the Haryana government while Maruti had ramped up production of ventilators and also provided food and water supply to those in need around its manufacturing facilities in Haryana.

