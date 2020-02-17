Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Tops Segment With 10K Sales In January

Published On Feb 17, 2020 11:46 AM By CarDekho for Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is the highest selling sub-4 metre SUV after the first month of the new year followed by the Hyundai Venue in second

Although sales have dropped since December, the Brezza managed to cross the 10K mark in January.

The Ford EcoSport witnessed a major increase in units shipped through January.

Hyundai Venue continued to be second to the Brezza despite a reduction in sales.

TUV300 was the vehicle with the least units shipped in the beginning of the new year.

Sub-4 metre SUVs started the new year on a slightly rough patch as overall sales in the segment dropped by almost 13%. Although the Brezza and Venue posted healthy sales figures, they did witness a significant drop in demand over the previous month.

January 2020 December 2019 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Vitara Brezza 10,134 13,658 -25.8 36.05 54.24 -18.19 9782 Tata Nexon 3382 4350 -22.25 12.03 20.98 -8.95 3448 Ford EcoSport 3852 1727 123.04 13.7 18.57 -4.87 3006 Mahindra TUV300 649 884 -26.58 2.3 6.2 -3.9 998 Mahindra XUV300 3360 2132 57.59 11.95 0 11.95 2815 Hyundai Venue 6733 9521 -29.28 23.95 0 23.95 9105 Total 28,110 32,272 -12.89 99.98

Takeaways

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza continues to lead the segment. Further, it was the only SUV to cross the 10K sales mark in January. Despite this impressive number and still above the last 6 months’ average, it witnessed a near 26 per cent drop in sales compared to the previous month. Maruti will soon launch the 2020 Vitara Brezza which not only gets a facelift but also a 1.5-litre petrol engine soon.

Tata Nexon managed to circle around its average sales figures. Tata launched the BS6 version of the SUV with a mid-life refresh ahead of the Auto Expo in late January. The Nexon’s sales figures are expected to increase over the next couple of months.

Ford EcoSport saw a major rise in sales over the previous month which saw Ford ending its year with a slump. The EcoSport along with the BS6 upgrade launched in late January saw a 123 per cent increase as well as outperforming its average sales figures.

Mahindra’s XUV300 and TUV300 took the last two spots in January. The XUV300 managed to stay close behind the other vehicles whereas the TUV300 couldn’t even cross 650 units.

The Hyundai Venue, since its introduction last year, has been performing fairly well, holding its ground second only to the Vitara Brezza in the segment. Despite the drop in sales, the Venue has managed to separate itself from the rest of the field with more than 6,700 sales in January.

Overall, the market saw a drop in sales figures across the change in year, with a drop of almost 13 per cent in month-on-month comparisons for the segment. The slight downfall in the market could be attributed to pending BS6 upgrades. The soon to arrive Kia Sonet is expected to completely shake up the segment and breathe some life into the sub-4 metre SUV market. The Kia Sonet is expected to be launched by August 2020.

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza AMT