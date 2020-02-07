Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020

Published On Feb 07, 2020 12:46 PM By Sonny for Maruti S-Cross

Maruti’s flagship crossover is powered by the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine from the facelifted Vitara Brezza

The BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine is shared with the Ciaz and the XL6.

It makes the same 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque.

It will be offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.

2020 S-Cross gets no aesthetic changes but does get minor feature updates.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross compact SUV has finally received a petrol engine in India. It has just been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 alongside the facelifted Vitara Brezza .

Since Maruti is set to ditch diesel engines altogether in the BS6 era, the 1.3-litre DDiS unit in the S-Cross has been replaced by the BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It is the same engine that powers larger Maruti Suzuki cars like the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the recently unveiled Vitara Brezza facelift. In the S-Cross, it makes 105PS and 138Nm mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. Maruti is expected to offer the mild-hybrid tech with a 4-speed AT as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It may also offer its inhouse-developed 1.5-litre diesel engine in BS6 guise if there is enough demand for it. Expect the S-Cross to get a CNG variant as well.

Since it was facelifted just back in 2017, the 2020 Maruti S-Cross gets no aesthetic updates this time round. It continues to be a Nexa model, getting features like the latest 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and cruise control.

The S-Cross compact SUV continues to compete against the likes of the Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos . It is still a more affordable offering in the segment with prices ranging between Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

