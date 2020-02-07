Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol Unveiled At Auto Expo 2020
Published On Feb 07, 2020 12:46 PM By Sonny for Maruti S-Cross
Maruti’s flagship crossover is powered by the BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine from the facelifted Vitara Brezza
The BS6-compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine is shared with the Ciaz and the XL6.
It makes the same 105PS of power and 138Nm of torque.
It will be offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic transmission.
2020 S-Cross gets no aesthetic changes but does get minor feature updates.
The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross compact SUV has finally received a petrol engine in India. It has just been unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 alongside the facelifted Vitara Brezza.
Since Maruti is set to ditch diesel engines altogether in the BS6 era, the 1.3-litre DDiS unit in the S-Cross has been replaced by the BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech. It is the same engine that powers larger Maruti Suzuki cars like the Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6 and the recently unveiled Vitara Brezza facelift. In the S-Cross, it makes 105PS and 138Nm mated to a 5-speed manual as standard. Maruti is expected to offer the mild-hybrid tech with a 4-speed AT as seen on the facelifted Vitara Brezza. It may also offer its inhouse-developed 1.5-litre diesel engine in BS6 guise if there is enough demand for it. Expect the S-Cross to get a CNG variant as well.
Since it was facelifted just back in 2017, the 2020 Maruti S-Cross gets no aesthetic updates this time round. It continues to be a Nexa model, getting features like the latest 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, and cruise control.
The S-Cross compact SUV continues to compete against the likes of the Renault Duster, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur, Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. It is still a more affordable offering in the segment with prices ranging between Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
