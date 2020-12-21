Maruti Suzuki Jimny Production Reportedly Started In India For Export

Modified On Dec 21, 2020 02:49 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

While a 5-door version is expected as per Maruti, the carmaker could now introduce a 3-door version seeing the popularity of the Mahindra Thar

Latest version of Suzuki Jimny off-roader debuted in India at Auto Expo 2020.

Maruti is looking to offer it in India but in a 5-door version, not the global-spec 3-door version.

It could be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Ertiga and the choice of 4x2 and 4x4 powertrains.

However, Maruti’s upcoming BS6 1.5-litre diesel could be on offer as well.

Maruti expected to launch the India-spec Jimny in 2021 to rival the Mahindra Thar.

The fourth-generation Suzuki JImny premiered in 2018 but only made its India debut at Auto Expo 2020 in February. Fans of the Maruti Gypsy, which was an extended version of the older second-gen Jimny, have been hoping the carmaker will re-introduce its off-roader in India. The latest reports state that Maruti recently started the trial production of the new Jimny at its Gurugram facility.

The Jimny is under consideration for launch in India but likely in a 5-door avatar, which would make it more appealing to the local buyers than the global-spec 3-door version. However, the commercial popularity of the second-gen Mahindra Thar, also a 3-door offering, might cause Maruti to reconsider its Jimny plans and launch both 5- and 3-door models. We’ve also spied the 3-door Sierra variant testing on Indian roads.

While the global-spec Jimny gets 4x4 as standard, the India-spec model will likely offer a 4x2 powertrain as the affordable option. The rugged aesthetics of the interior will be appreciated by its target audience while it will still get comforts like a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control and cruise control.

Internationally, the Jimny gets a low-range transfer case to switch between 4WD-high, 4WD-low and 2WD-high. The India-spec model is likely to be offered with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the Ertiga where it is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. Its output would likely remain the same at 105PS and 138Nm. With Maruti working on bringing back its 1.5-litre diesel engine in the BS6 era, it could be an option for the Jimny too.

Maruti is expected to launch the India-spec Jimny in 2021. It will likely be offered through the NEXA chain and could be priced from around Rs 10 lakh. The off-roader could get the Gypsy badge and take on the likes of the Mahindra Thar and the upcoming BS6 Force Gurkha.

Image Source