Maruti Suzuki Beats Hyundai And Tata To Become The Best Selling Carmaker In August 2025

Total sales in August 2025 crossed the 3-lakh unit mark, of which more than 1.3 lakh units belonged to India’s largest carmaker alone

August 2025 saw total sales of over three lakh from the top 10 carmakers. Like every month, it was again Maruti Suzuki that topped the charts and was the only carmaker to dispatch more than one lakh units. Let's take a closer look at the detailed brand-wise sales report of each of the top 10 carmakers on the list for August 2025:

Carmaker August 2025 July 2025 MoM Growth (%) August 2024 YoY Growth (%) Maruti Suzuki 1,31,278 1,37,776 - 4.7 1,43,075 - 8.2 Hyundai 44,001 43,973 0.1 49,525 - 11.2 Tata 41,001 39,521 3.7 44,142 - 7.1 Mahindra 39,399 49,871 - 21 43,277 - 9 Toyota 29,302 29,159 0.5 28,589 2.5 Kia 19,608 22,135 - 11.4 22,523 - 12.9 MG 6,578 6,678 - 1.5 4,571 43.9 Skoda 4,971 5,554 - 10.5 2,772 79.3 Honda 3,850 4,050 - 4.9 5,326 - 27.7 Renault 3,015 2,575 17.1 3,018 - 0.1

Key Takeaways

Maruti once again topped the carmaker-wise sales charts as seen frequently every month. It dispatched over 1.31 lakh units in August 2025, although its year-on-year (YoY) sales figure dipped by nearly five percent.

The second slot was taken by Hyundai with 44,000-odd units sold in August 2025. While its month-on-month (MoM) figure had almost no difference, its YoY number dropped a little over 11 percent.

Close on the heels of Hyundai was Tata with 41,000-odd units sold. Its MoM number rose by almost four percent, but its YoY figure reduced by more than seven percent.

Last month’s second-best-selling car brand, Mahindra, came down by two places in August 2025 as it witnessed the highest drop of 21 percent in MoM figure. It shipped close to 39,400 units compared to July 2025’s nearly 49,900 unit sales.

With more than 29,300 units dispatched, Toyota stood as the fifth best-selling carmaker in August 2025 sales. Its MoM figure grew by a marginal 0.5 percent, while its YoY number increased by 2.5 percent.

Kia, with more than 19,600 units sold, was the last carmaker on this list to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark in August 2025. That said, both its MoM and YoY figures witnessed a drop of almost 11.5 and 13 percent, respectively.

Over 6,500 units of MG cars were shipped in August 2025 which was a drop of 1.5 percent from July. However, the carmaker registered the second-highest year on year growth here, which is nearly 44 percent.

With a YoY growth of overmore than 79 percent, which is the best on this list, Skoda registered cumulative sales of over almost 5,000 units in August 2025. That said, its MoM figure went down by 10.5 percent.

The last two slots were filled by Honda and Renault, respectively, with total sales ranging between 3,000 and 4,000 units. While Honda’s both MoM and YoY figures went down, the French carmaker saw an uptick of a little more than 17 percent in its MoM number.

