Maruti Suzuki Arena Completes 6 Years With Over 70 Lakh Customers

Published On Aug 31, 2023 02:39 PM By Tarun for Maruti Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) marks a milestone of six years of its Arena retail channel, with over 70 lakh customers served in the time period. The carmaker has over 2,853 outlets (showrooms and service touch points) spread across 2,392 cities of the country.

The Arena lineup includes Alto K10, S-Presso , Celerio, Wagon R, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and Brezza. Maruti segregated its expansive lineup by introducing Nexa in 2015 for premium cars, while the Arena showrooms for the more affordable models debuted in 2017.

Several Arena models like the Alto K10, Wagon R, Swift, and Brezza are among the top-selling cars of India every month. On an average, these models continue to clock around 10,000 sales every month.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales at Maruti Suzuki, highlights Arena's contribution to the brand's success. With a standalone market share of over 29% in FY 23-24 till July '23, Arena's portfolio of 9 products has contributed to 68% of Maruti Suzuki's overall sales.

Its Nexa lineup comprises the Ignis, Baleno, XL6, Grand Vitara, Invicto, and Fronx. Maruti offers most of its cars with the choice of CNG, while the Grand Vitara and Invicto get the strong-hybrid option. By 2025, we should be seeing the first electric vehicle from the house of Maruti Suzuki.

