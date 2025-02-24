Maruti Is Set To Introduce 4 EVs In India By 2030, With e Vitara Being First

Out of 4 electric cars, the Maruti e Vitara is expected to launch next month, while one will likely be an entry-level EV which could be launched in coming years

One of the biggest automakers in the country, Maruti Suzuki, has laid out its future plans for India in the ‘Mid Term Management Plan’ between FY 2025 and FY 2030. According to this, Maruti is planning to bring 4 new EVs to the market by 2030. Out of these 4 models, the Maruti e Vitara is going to be the first offering from the automaker, with the other three set to be launched in coming years.

e Vitara: First Maruti EV

The Maruti e Vitara will be the first all-electric offering by the automaker in India. Though Maruti is yet to confirm the variant details for the electric SUV, based on the leaks, it will likely be offered in three broad variants: Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. Maruti’s electric SUV boasts a rugged stance with Y-shaped LED DRLs, a gloss black grille and headlights, an aggressive bumper with fog lights, flared with 18-inch alloy wheels, C-pillar-mounted door handles, and connected LED tail lights, delivering a bold and modern look.

The e Vitara is offered in 2 battery pack options –49 kWh and 61 kWh – offering a claimed range of over 500 km and supports 7 kW AC charging and up to 70 kW DC fast charging, based on the leaks.

Inside, the e Vitara features a minimalist dashboard with dual displays: a 10.25-inch touchscreen and 10.1-inch digital driver’s display. It also includes a 10-way powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a fixed glass roof. For safety, the SUV comes standard with seven airbags and Maruti’s first Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), providing comfort and protection.

Other EVs Expected

Apart from the e Vitara, Maruti will introduce 3 more EVs by the end of 2030. Based on the plans laid out by the automaker, one could be an entry-level all-electric offering to rival the likes of the Tata Tiago EV or MG Comet EV. As for the other two EVs, Maruti is yet to confirm their body-types or segments.

Maruti’s Future Plans

Apart from launching new EVs in the country, the automaker is also planning to increase its annual production capacity to 4 million units per year. This capacity will include both manufacturing facilities in Khadkhoda and Gujarat.

