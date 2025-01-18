Maruti Grand Vitara Adventure Concept Showcased At The Auto Expo 2025

The Grand Vitara in the new Adventure concept form gets a new military green exterior shade along with special adventure graphics

The Maruti Grand Vitara received a new Adventure version, and it has been showcased as a concept at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. In this new avatar, it gets a new exterior shade along with special graphics, completed with additional accessories. Let’s see how the new Grand Vitara Adventure concept looks in 3 images.

The Grand Vitara Adventure concept wears a new Military Green exterior shade along with a black roof and special ‘adventure’ graphics. The grille surroundings have been dechromed, while the headlight housings have also been blacked out. It also gets a black skid plate, unlike the silver skid plate on the regular Grand Vitara.

From this angle, it can be easily differentiated as the Grand Vitara Adventure with special graphics that also include a ‘4X4’ All grip sticker. Note that ‘All Grip’ denotes Maruti’s all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain. The looks are further enhanced by the blacked-out alloy wheels. Since it’s an Adventure Concept, it has also been provided with a roof carrier.

While it looks exactly like the regular version of the Grand Vitara from the rear, the connected LED tail lights have been smoked out. The reflector and the bumper also receive a black treatment. There’s also an ‘All Grip’ badge on the tailgate of the SUV.

Only Offered With A Mild-hybrid Powertrain

Since the Grand Vitara Adventure concept is only available with an all-wheel-drive (AWD), it is only being offered with a mild-hybrid engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre Mild hybrid petrol Power 103 PS Torque 137 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT Drive Type AWD

Price Range And Rivals

The Maruti Grand Vitara is priced from Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

