Two CNG-powered hatchbacks that are extremely fuel efficient for their price point. Which will you choose?

The Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago have been on the market for a long time. These models are frequently seen competing in monthly hatchback sales charts. These hatchbacks get a CNG option, with comparable pricing and feature sets. We compare the specifications of both cars to see which one is best for you.

Price

Variant Maruti Celerio VXi CNG Tata Tiago XE CNG Tata Tiago XM CNG Price Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 6.60 lakh Rs 6.95 lakh

While the direct rival for the one-above-base Celerio Vxi CNG is the Tiago XM CNG, the base-spec Tiago XE CNG is priced close enough to be included in this comparison as the cheapest option here. The entry-level XE variant of the Tata Tiago is Rs 14,000 less than the Maruti Celerio VXi CNG variant, which is the sole CNG variant in the Celerio range. There is another XM CNG variant of the Tiago which costs Rs 21,000 more than the Celerio CNG.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Celerio CNG Tata Tiago CNG Length 3695 mm 3765 mm Width 1655 mm 1677 mm Height 1555 mm 1535 mm Wheelbase 2435 mm 2400 mm

Powertrain

Powertrain Maruti Celerio CNG Tata Tiago CNG Engine 1-litre three-cylinder engine 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine Power 57 PS 73 PS Torque 82 Nm 95 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 5-speed manual Claimed FE 35.60 km/kg 26.49 km/kg

The Tiago CNG has the more powerful engine, producing 16 PS and 13 PS more than the Celerio CNG. Both vehicles, in their respective trim levels, have a 5-speed manual gearbox. However, the Tata Tiago CNG also gets an automatic transmission in its higher trim levels.

Features

Features Maruti Celerio VXi CNG Tata Tiago XE CNG Tata Tiago XM CNG Exterior Halogen headlights

Body-coloured door handles and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

Chrome accents on front grille

14-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover Halogen headlights

Black door handles and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

14-inch steel wheels without covers Halogen headlights

Black door handles and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

LED indicator on ORVMs

14-inch steel wheels with full wheel cover Interior Day-night inside rear-view mirror (IRVM)

Front cabin lamp

60:40 split folding rear seat

Rear parcel tray

Vanity mirror on co-driver sunvisor

Front seat back pockets

Fabric seats

Integrated headrests front and rear Day-night inside rear-view mirror (IRVM)

Collapsible grab handles

Fabric seats

Adjustable headrests at the front Day-night inside rear-view mirror (IRVM)

Collapsible grab handles

Fabric seats

Adjustable headrests at the front Infotainment No infotainment No infotainment 3.5-inch infotainment display

2 speakers

Bluetooth connectivity Comfort and Convenience Analog instrument cluster with MID

Manual AC

All four power windows with driver-side auto up/down

Electrically adjustable outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs)

Front power outlet (12V)

Engine idle start/stop Semi-digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

Front power outlet (12V)

Manual windows

Manually adjustable ORVMs Semi-digital instrument cluster

Manual AC

All four power windows

Electrically-adjustable ORVMs

Front power outlet (12V) Safety Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Speed- and impact sensing auto door lock

Front disc brakes

Reverse parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Central locking

Engine immobiliser

Front disc brakes

Rear parking sensors Dual front airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Central locking

Engine immobiliser

Front disc brakes

Reverse parking display and sensors

Of the three options here, the Tata Tiago XM CNG gets the lead on exterior design, with LED turn indicators on the ORVM, making it appear more premium from the outside. On the inside, the Celerio and Tiago offer similar levels of material, but the former includes conveniences like a split folding rear seat, rear parcel tray, and magazine pockets.

The Tiago XM CNG, on the other hand, does have an infotainment system (with a tiny display) with Bluetooth connectivity and two speakers, which are all missing from the Celerio VXi CNG.

In terms of comfort, all options offer manual air conditioning, and only the base-level Tiago CNG misses out on power windows. But the Celerio has the advantage again by including a one-touch up-down feature in the driver's window, which even the Tiago XM CNG does not get. The front headrests in the Tata Tiago CNG variants are adjustable, whereas in the Celerio, they are integrated into the seats.

The safety suite is also similar, but the Tiago provides ISOFIX child seat mounts, making it safer for families travelling with kids.

What About The Boot?

One aspect where the Tata Tiago CNG has the Maruti Celerio CNG truly beat is the practicality of the boot. The Tiago gets dual CNG tanks housed below the boot floor, allowing usable storage space, whereas the Celerio has a single tank that takes up most of the claimed 313-litre boot space offered in the petrol-powered Celerio.

Verdict

Choosing between these two entry-level CNG hatchbacks can be difficult, but the Tata Tiago XM CNG does offer more for its premium. It has a more powerful powertrain and a feature set that includes more of the basic comfort features.

The Maruti Celerio VXi CNG, on the other hand, has a more refined engine that produces significantly less power. Notably, this is the only CNG variant available in the current Celerio lineup. You could use the money saved compared to the Tiago XM CNG on accessories like an infotainment system. Maruti also has a better reputation for its after-sales network.

Meanwhile, the most affordable option here, the Tiago XE CNG, has very little in its favour, as the premium for the Celerio Vxi CNG is easily justifiable for the added conveniences.

In summary, the Tata Tiago XM CNG offers better value as a whole over the Maruti Celerio VXi CNG. Which do you prefer between the Tata Tiago XM CNG and the Maruti Celerio VXi CNG? Tell us in the comments below.

