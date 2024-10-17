Maruti Achieves A Production Milestone Of 1 Crore Vehicles At Its Manesar Facility

Modified On Oct 17, 2024 04:08 PM By Shreyash

The Brezza becomes the 1 crore vehicle to roll out from Maruti’s Manesar facility

Maruti started its Manesar manufacturing facility in 2006.

The Manesar plant is spread over an area of more than 600 acres.

Maruti also exports cars from the Manesar facility to regions like Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighbouring countries in Asia.

Cars like Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, and Wagon R are manufactured at the Manesar plant.

Maruti Suzuki, one of the largest automakers in India, has achieved a major landmark by achieving a production milestone of 1 crore vehicles at its Manesar manufacturing facility in Haryana. Maruti began manufacturing cars at this facility in October 2006, and it took 18 years to achieve this milestone. The Maruti Brezza became the car to denote the 1 crore vehicle roll out of the factory.

More About Manesar Plant

Maruti’s manufacturing facility, situated in Manesar, Haryana, expands over 600 acres, where vehicles for both domestic and international markets are produced. Cars made in the Manesar facility are exported to regions such as Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and neighbouring countries in Asia. The first car Maruti exported to Japan was the Baleno, which was also manufactured at the Manesar plant. The list of Maruti cars that are made here includes Maruti Brezza, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Maruti Ciaz, Maruti Dzire, Maruti Wagon R, Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Celerio.

Maruti also has a production facility in Hansalpur in Gujarat and is also setting up a plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana which will start in 2025. It is important to note that Maruti will also start manufacturing its upcoming EVs at the Gujarat facility.

Maruti’s Existing And Upcoming Lineup

Maruti currently retails 17 models in India, 9 through its Arena and 8 through its Nexa dealerships. By 2031, the automaker will expand its India portfolio to from 18 to 28 models, including EVs starting with the production version of the eVX SUV.

