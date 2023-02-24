Published On Feb 24, 2023 08:58 AM By Tarun for Tata Harrier

The Tata suite of driver assists misses out on a couple of key features too that are offered by rivals, including MG Hector

Safari and Harrier now join the XUV700 and Hector to feature the radar-based safety tech, ADAS.

ADAS is only limited to the top-end automatic variants of the Tata and MG SUVs.

However, the XUV700’s manual variants also get some ADAS features like auto emergency braking, collision warning, and high-beam assist.

As a result, the starting price of the ADAS-equipped XUV700 is much lower in the XUV700.

Furthermore, XUV700 and Hector offer adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist over the Tata SUVs.

The Tata Harrier and Safari are the latest cars to get the radar-based safety features, collectively known as ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). This tech was already offered by its rivals, the Mahindra XUV700 and the recently updated MG Hector/Hector Plus.

However, there’s one catch. The Hector, Safari, and Harrier offer ADAS features only in their top-spec automatic variants, making them fairly pricey. The manual variants do not get this radar-based safety tech, but the XUV700 does.

Also Read: 2023 MG Hector First Drive: Do ADAS And The Added Features Justify The Premium?

Some of the simpler ADAS features like the automatic emergency braking, driver drowsiness detection, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, and high beam assist can be had with the XUV700’s manual variants. Moreover, these ADAS features are available with the second-from-top AX7 variant itself.

The automatic variants of the XUV700 further gain adaptive cruise control and smart pilot assist (more commonly known as lane keep assist). While the Hector also gets these features, the Harrier and Safari miss out on both.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 Vs Tata Safari: Space Comparison

Model Harrier Safari XUV700 Hector ADAS-equipped variants’ price Rs 23.62 lakh onwards Rs 24.46 lakh onwards Rs 19.88 lakh onwards Rs 21.73 lakh

The XUV700 is also the most affordable ADAS-equipped SUV in its rivals, undercutting the Tata siblings by around Rs 4 lakh and the Hector by almost Rs 2 lakh. Buyers who wanted a manual SUV among these four, will at least get some of the advanced active safety features available from Mahindra.

Read More on : Tata Harrier diesel