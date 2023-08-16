Modified On Aug 16, 2023 07:28 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar

The electric concept ramps up the ruggedness of the already aggressive Mahindra Thar

With the inevitable dawn of electric vehicles across every fold, it was only a matter of time before our icons become EVs as well. The newly unveiled Mahindra Vision Thar.e Concept showcases the electric future of the legendary off-roader.

The current iteration of the internal combustion engine-powered Mahindra Thar is quite handsome as well as butch to look at. The Thar.e concept takes an even beefier approach, still retaining its charm. So, here are all the differences between the petrol- and diesel-powered Thar and its future electric counterpart:

All-new Exterior Design

FRONT

The Thar.e looks like a military-grade vehicle ready from the front. Instead of the Thar’s iconic slats, you get the EV-specific closed grille with the illuminated ‘Thar.e’ inscription. However, to maintain its iconic look, three illuminated slats are also housed in the grille. The Thar.e replaces the off-roader’s old-school round headlamps with squared LED DRLs around the headlights, but with rounded edges.

The bumper of the EV is definitely bigger and chunkier, carrying tow winches and a rugged skid plate.

ALLOY WHEELS

The tyres of the EV concept are bigger than the 18-inchers on the internal combustion engined (ICE) model. The alloy wheels are also different from the latter’s five-spoke design.

SIDE PROFILE

The same boxy silhouette of the Thar can be seen in the Thar.e, but with even sharper cuts and creases. The wheel arches are more protruding and bulging and with the increased ground clearance over the regular model, it looks more dominating.

The significant difference is that the Thar.e has been showcased in a five-door format, while the current Thar is only available in a three-door SUV. There is also a five-door Thar in the works which has been spied numerous times while testing and due to launch in early 2024.

REAR PROFILE

The boot-mounted spare wheel styling is identical to the regular Thar. The entire top half is taken up by the windscreen with minimal surround. The bumper design is new, with the squared-off LED lights to match the front fascia, instead of the Thar’s rectangular tail lamps.

ROOF

The Thar EV concept gets a semi-fixed glass roof instead of the regular model’s plastic hard top and soft top convertible options. This same glass roof panel design is unlikely to make it to the production version, though it could get a fixed metal top.

INSIDE THE THAR.e

The interior of the Thar.e is significantly different from its ICE version, the only common thing being its upright dashboard layout. Following Mahindra’s design language for future EVs, the Thar EV concept gets a three-layered design with a huge touchscreen infotainment system taking the centre stage. Climate controls appear to be integrated into the toucshcreen with off-road functionalities still getting switches below it.

Even the steering wheel is more modern looking, while the analogue instrument cluster is replaced by a digital driver’s display. The centre console is quite wide and will flow from the dashboard to the second row, housing the gear lever and other vehicular controls.

SECOND ROW

The Thar, being a three-door SUV, gets two individual seats at the back. On the other hand, the Thar.e gets a three-seater bench at the back. An interesting concept design seen here is that the rear headrests are mounted to the roof, not the seatbacks.

POWERTRAINS

Powering the Mahindra Thar are either a 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine, with the choice of manual and automatic transmissions. You can also choose between rear and four-wheel drivetrains. The same options are expected on its five-door ICE version as well.

The technical specifications of the Thar EV are yet unknown, but we expect a big battery pack (over 50kWh) and a range of over 400km. A dual electric motor setup is expected, with AWD as standard.

The Mahindra Thar.e is expected to arrive around 2026 with a price tag of around Rs 25 lakh. On the other hand, the three-door ICE version retails from Rs 10.64 lakh to Rs 16.78 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The only other known globally sold off-roaders that are set to go electric as of now, are the Jeep Wrangler and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

