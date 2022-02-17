Mahindra Partners With Quiklyz To Provide SUV Leasing Services To Customers

Published On Feb 17, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho

This partnership aims to offer simple renting services for people specifically looking for a Mahindra vehicle

Mahindra has announced its association with Quiklyz which offers customers the option of leasing a Mahindra vehicle through Mahindra Auto’s portal as well as their dealership network across eight Indian cities namely Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The monthly rentals for the vehicles will start from Rs 21,000 per month, which will be inclusive of insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance with no additional down payment.

As part of the partnership, Quiklyz will also cater to e-commerce fleet operators by offering Mahindra’s Treo load vehicles.

You can go through the press release for more details:

Mahindra Automotive Partners with Quiklyz to Offer SUV Leasing Options to Customers

· Available in eight cities – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai

· This offers customers with a simple, flexible option of owning a Mahindra vehicle through Quiklyz

· Customers can access Quiklyz Leasing through Mahindra Auto’s portal as well as their wide dealership network across these cities

Mumbai, February 16, 2022: Mahindra Automotive, part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its association with Quiklyz, the new age vehicle leasing and subscription platform of Mahindra Finance. By this arrangement, Quiklyz will now be available Live on Mahindra Auto’s portal and across Mahindra Auto’s dealership network. This partnership will allow customers to lease their chosen Mahindra vehicles in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

Quiklyz will offer great convenience, flexibility, and choice to customers across eight Indian cities including Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai. The monthly rentals for vehicles will start at as low as Rs. 21,000 per month, which is inclusive of insurance, maintenance, roadside assistance with no additional down payment. The customer will have a choice of tenure between 24 months to 60 months as well as have the flexibility to select annual kilometer options starting with 10,000 km/year.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “The pay per use model has been specifically designed keeping in mind the changing customer needs. Offering leasing options to customers through our sales channels will provide customers with flexibility and transparency in a simple and convenient manner. They will be able to choose their preferred vehicles with the option to return, buy back or upgrade to a newer model at the end of the tenure. Quiklyz will help us target and leverage the potential of India’s expanding car leasing market, further broadening our consumer portfolio.”

Raul Rebello, Chief Operating Officer-Core Business, Mahindra Finance mentioned, “We are delighted to partner with Mahindra Auto in our Quiklyz journey. The leasing and subscription module in India is currently at a nascent stage and coupled with the multi-faceted advantages accruing from Mahindra’s auto sector, our spread and reach pan India would be an advantage. I am confident that our customers, individuals and corporates alike would benefit from this association, which will enable them to lease the best of Mahindra vehicles on offer”.

Turra Mohammed, SVP & Business Head – Quiklyz, stated, “Vehicle leasing and subscription are becoming a new normal and cost-effective means of accessing a vehicle. The Leasing and Subscription Industry is expected to grow at CAGR of 15-20% in the next 5-10 years making it one of the fast-growing markets in India. We are delighted to offer the complete range of SUVs from Mahindra on leasing through a digital platform. Our aim is to build a strong foothold in this market and further bolster Quiklyz’s brand presence”.

Quiklyz also has the largest portfolio of EVs on its subscription platforms. As part of this partnership, Quiklyz will offer Mahindra’s Treo load vehicles for e-commerce fleet operators. Quiklyz’s vehicle subscription model ensures that there’s no risk or uncertainty about maintenance, battery life and resale value.