Mahindra BE 6 vs Tata Curvv EV: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results Compared

It has been some time now that the modern-day Tata and Mahindra cars are being renowned for their robust safety net. Recently, the Mahindra BE 6, which is a prime rival to the Tata Curvv EV, was crash-tested by Bharat NCAP where it scored a 5-star safety rating for both adult and child occupant safety tests. So, how does its safety ratings compare against the Tata Curvv EV? Let us find out.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results

Parameters Mahindra BE 6 Tata Curvv EV Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 31.97 / 32 points 30.81 / 32 points Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 15.97 / 16 points 15.66 / 16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16 / 16 points 15.15 / 16 points Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 45 / 49 points 44.83 / 49 points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child safety dynamic score 24 / 24 points 23.83 / 24 points

Let us now take a look at how both EVs performed in their respective crash tests in detail:

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6, in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, received ‘good’ protection to all the parts of the co-driver. All parts of the driver received ‘good’ protection, except the right tibia, protection to which was rated ‘adequate’.

In the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test and the Side Pole Impact Test, the BE 6 provided ‘good’ protection to all parts of the dummy.

In the COP tests, the dynamic score was 8 out of 8 points and 4 out of 4 points for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummy’s front and side protection.

Tata Curvv EV

In the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Tata Curvv EV’s protection was rated ‘good’ for all parts of the driver and co-driver, except the co-driver’s left tibia and both tibias of the driver.

The Curvv EV, in its Side Offset Deformable Barrier Test, provided ‘good’ protection to the dummy’s head, abdomen and pelvis. Protection to the chest, however, was rated ‘adequate’. On the other hand, in the Side Pole Impact Test, protection to all parts of the driver was rated ‘good’.

In the COP tests, the dynamic score for the 18-month-old’s front and side protection was 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4, respectively. Similarly, for the 3-year old child, the dynamic score was 7.83 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 for front and side protection, respectively.

Final Takeaway

The Mahindra BE 6 has a better AOP score (31.97 / 32 points) in comparison to the Tata Curvv EV’s score (30.81 / 32 points). This is because in the Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Mahindra BE 6, while providing ‘adequate’ safety to the right tibia which is identical to the Curvv EV. However, it was rated ‘good’ for even the driver’s and co-driver’s left tibias, which is not the case with the Tata rival. In the Side Offset Deformable Barrier Test, the Curvv EV received ‘adequate’ protection to the dummy’s chest, which was rated ‘good’ for the BE 6’s dummy.

The Mahindra BE 6 also has a better COP score than the Curvv EV (45 points and 44.83 points, out of a total of 49 points). This is most probably because the Tata SUV-coupe has a dynamic score of 7.83 out of 8 for the 3-year-old dummy’s front protection, while the BE 6 has scored full points in all COP tests.

Safety Features On Offer

The Mahindra BE 6 gets up to 7 airbags (6 as standard), an electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto park assist and a 360-degree camera. It also comes with level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and forward-collision warning.

On the other hand, the Tata Curvv EV gets 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), 3-point seatbelt for all seats, seatbelt reminder for all seats, ABS with EBD, and a 360-degree camera. Like the BE 6, it also has a level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh, while the Tata Curvv EV’s prices range from Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh. These electric SUVs, while being rival to each other, also compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, MG ZS EV and the Maruti e Vitara.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

