Mahindra BE 6 Variant-wise Features Explained
The Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three
After a long wait, Mahindra has finally revealed the full variant-wise prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e with some new variants added to both EVs’ lineups. Among these, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select, along with the existing Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three variants. The carmaker also revealed the variant-wise features of the BE 6, details of which are as follows:
Mahindra BE 6: Pack One
Here’s everything the base-spec Mahindra BE 6 ‘Pack One’ has on offer:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Even though the Pack One variant is the entry-level trim of the Mahindra BE 6, it comes loaded with features including dual 12.3-inch displays, 6 speakers, auto AC with rear vents and cruise control. Its safety net is also robust and includes amenities such as 6 airbags, all-wheel-disc brakes, electronic parking brake and a rear parking camera with sensors. Furthermore, it gets LED headlights all around, but has fabric seat upholstery inside.
Mahindra BE 6: Pack One Above
Here’s everything the Pack One Above variant gets over the previous Pack One variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
While the interior is the same as the Pack One variant, the Pack One Above features bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger and dual-zone AC, all of which are not offered with the former. Its safety suite includes a TPMS and rear defogger.
Mahindra BE 6: Pack Two
The Pack Two variant of Mahindra BE 6 gets the following additions over the previous Pack One Above variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Pack Two variant features LED fog lamps outside and soft-touch materials inside. It also gets a digital key feature, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, front parking sensors and ADAS features. All of this is not provided in the previous variants.
Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three Select
The Pack Three Select variant gets these amenities over the previous Pack Two variant:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The one-below-top Pack Three Select variant gets a lot of comfort and convenience feature additions including dual wireless phone chargers, touch-enabled buttons on the steering wheel and centre console, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate, over the previous Pack Two trim. It also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights and an extensive array of leatherette materials used inside. In terms of safety, it adds 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera and auto park assist in the Be 6’s feature list.
Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three
Mahindra Be 6’s Pack Three variant gets the following additions over the previous Pack Three Select trim:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the previous Pack Three Select variant, the fully-loaded Pack Three trim gets an AR-based HUD, Multi-colour ambient lighting and illuminated elements on the glass roof. It also gets an enhanced ADAS suite with additional features including auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, and cross-traffic alert. Notably, it is the only variant to get the bigger 79 kWh battery pack option.
Mahindra BE 6: Battery Pack, Electric Motors And Range
The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack choices, with only the top-spec Pack Three variant getting the larger option. Here are the detailed specifications:
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
No. of electric motor
|
1
|
1
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
286 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)
|
557 km
|
683 km
|
Drivetrain
|
RWD*
|
RWD
*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive
Mahindra BE 6: Price And Rivals
The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.
