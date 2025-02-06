All
Mahindra BE 6 Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Feb 06, 2025 03:20 PM By Dipan for Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three

After a long wait, Mahindra has finally revealed the full variant-wise prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e with some new variants added to both EVs’ lineups. Among these, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select, along with the existing Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three variants. The carmaker also revealed the variant-wise features of the BE 6, details of which are as follows:

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One

Mahindra BE 6 gets two screens right from the base variant

Here’s everything the base-spec Mahindra BE 6 ‘Pack One’ has on offer: 

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • 18-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

  • Black body cladding

  • Frunk (front storage space)

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Auto AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Cruise control

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speakers (including two tweeters)

  • 6 airbags

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake 

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Rear parking camera with sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Virtual engine sounds

  • Low tyre pressure indicator

Even though the Pack One variant is the entry-level trim of the Mahindra BE 6, it comes loaded with features including dual 12.3-inch displays, 6 speakers, auto AC with rear vents and cruise control. Its safety net is also robust and includes amenities such as 6 airbags, all-wheel-disc brakes, electronic parking brake and a rear parking camera with sensors. Furthermore, it gets LED headlights all around, but has fabric seat upholstery inside.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One Above

Here’s everything the Pack One Above variant gets over the previous Pack One variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels

  • None

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Dual-zone auto AC

  • None

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Rear defogger

While the interior is the same as the Pack One variant, the Pack One Above features bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger and dual-zone AC, all of which are not offered with the former. Its safety suite includes a TPMS and rear defogger.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Two

Mahindra BE 6 gets 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

The Pack Two variant of Mahindra BE 6 gets the following additions over the previous Pack One Above variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Lighting sequence on startup

  • Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

  • Parcel tray

  • Digital key

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • Front parking sensors

The Pack Two variant features LED fog lamps outside and soft-touch materials inside. It also gets a digital key feature, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, front parking sensors and ADAS features. All of this is not provided in the previous variants.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Features Explained

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three Select

Mahindra BE 6 dual wireless phone charger

The Pack Three Select variant gets these amenities over the previous Pack Two variant:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights

  • Lighting sequence on tail lights

  • Electrically deployable flush door handles

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • Leatherette materials on interior trims

  • Touch-enabled switches on the steering wheel and centre console

  • Selfie camera

  • Dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers

  • 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Keyless entry

  • None

  • 7 airbags 

  • 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

  • Auto park assist

  • Auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse

The one-below-top Pack Three Select variant gets a lot of comfort and convenience feature additions including dual wireless phone chargers, touch-enabled buttons on the steering wheel and centre console, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate, over the previous Pack Two trim. It also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights and an extensive array of leatherette materials used inside. In terms of safety, it adds 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera and auto park assist in the Be 6’s feature list.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three

Mahindra Be 6’s Pack Three variant gets the following additions over the previous Pack Three Select trim:

Exterior

Interior

Comfort And Convenience

Infotainment

Safety

  • None

  • None

  • Multi-colour ambient lighting

  • Augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD)

  • Illuminated elements on fixed panoramic glass roof

  • None

  • More ADAS features including auto lane change and cross-traffic alert

Over the previous Pack Three Select variant, the fully-loaded Pack Three trim gets an AR-based HUD, Multi-colour ambient lighting and illuminated elements on the glass roof. It also gets an enhanced ADAS suite with additional features including auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, and cross-traffic alert. Notably, it is the only variant to get the bigger 79 kWh battery pack option.

Mahindra BE 6: Battery Pack, Electric Motors And Range

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack choices, with only the top-spec Pack Three variant getting the larger option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power

231 PS

286 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2)

557 km

683 km

Drivetrain

RWD*

RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra BE 6: Price And Rivals

Mahindra BE 6

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

