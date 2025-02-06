Mahindra BE 6 Variant-wise Features Explained

The Mahindra BE 6 is available in five variants: Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three

After a long wait, Mahindra has finally revealed the full variant-wise prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e with some new variants added to both EVs’ lineups. Among these, the Mahindra BE 6 comes with two new variants: Pack One Above and Pack Three Select, along with the existing Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three variants. The carmaker also revealed the variant-wise features of the BE 6, details of which are as follows:

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One

Here’s everything the base-spec Mahindra BE 6 ‘Pack One’ has on offer:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Dual-pod Auto LED headlights

LED tail lights

18-inch aerodynamically designed wheels

Black body cladding

Frunk (front storage space) Fabric seat upholstery

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

2-step reclining rear seat 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Auto AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Cruise control 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6 speakers (including two tweeters) 6 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Driver drowsiness detection

Rear parking camera with sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Virtual engine sounds

Low tyre pressure indicator

Even though the Pack One variant is the entry-level trim of the Mahindra BE 6, it comes loaded with features including dual 12.3-inch displays, 6 speakers, auto AC with rear vents and cruise control. Its safety net is also robust and includes amenities such as 6 airbags, all-wheel-disc brakes, electronic parking brake and a rear parking camera with sensors. Furthermore, it gets LED headlights all around, but has fabric seat upholstery inside.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack One Above

Here’s everything the Pack One Above variant gets over the previous Pack One variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels None Fixed panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Dual-zone auto AC None Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Rear defogger

While the interior is the same as the Pack One variant, the Pack One Above features bigger alloy wheels, a fixed panoramic glass roof, a wireless phone charger and dual-zone AC, all of which are not offered with the former. Its safety suite includes a TPMS and rear defogger.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Two

The Pack Two variant of Mahindra BE 6 gets the following additions over the previous Pack One Above variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Front fog lamps with cornering function

Sequential turn indicators

Lighting sequence on startup Soft-touch fabric materials on interior trims

Parcel tray Digital key 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Front parking sensors

The Pack Two variant features LED fog lamps outside and soft-touch materials inside. It also gets a digital key feature, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, front parking sensors and ADAS features. All of this is not provided in the previous variants.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Features Explained

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three Select

The Pack Three Select variant gets these amenities over the previous Pack Two variant:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights

Lighting sequence on tail lights

Electrically deployable flush door handles Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Leatherette materials on interior trims Touch-enabled switches on the steering wheel and centre console

Selfie camera

Dual wireless phone chargers for front passengers

6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat with adjustable lumbar support

Ventilated front seats

Auto-folding outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs)

Powered tailgate

Keyless entry None 7 airbags

360-degree camera with blind spot monitor

Auto park assist

Auto-tilt ORVMs on reverse

The one-below-top Pack Three Select variant gets a lot of comfort and convenience feature additions including dual wireless phone chargers, touch-enabled buttons on the steering wheel and centre console, 6-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats and a powered tailgate, over the previous Pack Two trim. It also gets C-shaped LED DRLs and tail lights and an extensive array of leatherette materials used inside. In terms of safety, it adds 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera and auto park assist in the Be 6’s feature list.

Mahindra BE 6: Pack Three

Mahindra Be 6’s Pack Three variant gets the following additions over the previous Pack Three Select trim:

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Multi-colour ambient lighting

Augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD)

Illuminated elements on fixed panoramic glass roof None More ADAS features including auto lane change and cross-traffic alert

Over the previous Pack Three Select variant, the fully-loaded Pack Three trim gets an AR-based HUD, Multi-colour ambient lighting and illuminated elements on the glass roof. It also gets an enhanced ADAS suite with additional features including auto lane change, lane centering and emergency steering assist, and cross-traffic alert. Notably, it is the only variant to get the bigger 79 kWh battery pack option.

Mahindra BE 6: Battery Pack, Electric Motors And Range

The Mahindra BE 6 comes with two battery pack choices, with only the top-spec Pack Three variant getting the larger option. Here are the detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed range (MIDC part 1+ part 2) 557 km 683 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive

Mahindra BE 6: Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is priced between Rs 18.90 lakh and Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It locks horns with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV and also the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.