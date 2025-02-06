All
Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Features Explained

Modified On Feb 06, 2025 02:18 PM By Kartik for Mahindra XEV 9e

The all-electric XEV 9e is available in four broad variants and ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the two latest EV offerings by the Indian carmaker. It is available in four broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. If you are interested in purchasing the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of the four variants of the XEV 9e:

Pack One 

The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the following: 

Exterior 

Interior 

Features And Convenience 

Infotainment 

Safety 

  • LED auto headlamps with connected DRLs

  • Connected LED taillamps

  • 19-inch wheels with covers

  • Body-coloured flush door handles

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators 

  • Fabric seat upholstery 

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Cooled console storage 

  • 60:40 split in rear seats with multi-step recline

  • Drive modes 

  • Cruise control

  • Cabin precooling

  • Push button start

  • Auto AC with rear vents 

  • Multi-step regeneration 

  • Triple 12.3-inch screen system.

  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

  • 4 speakers and  2 tweeters 

  • 6 airbags 

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB)

  • Rear parking sensors 

  • Rear camera 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Mahindra XEV 9e Dashboard

Although base, Pack One is not lacking when it comes to features. Key features include a 12.3-inch triple-screen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents and 6 airbags as standard. 

Pack Two (Over Pack One)

One above the base, Pack Two trim gets the following features over the Pack One:

Exterior 

Interior 

Features And Convenience 

Infotainment 

Safety 

  • 19-inch alloy wheels 

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Front fog lamps

  • Powered ORVMs

  

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette steering wheel

  •  

  • Wireless phone charging 

  • Dual-zone auto AC

  • 6-way adjustable powered driver seat

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon system 
  •  

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 1 radar and 1 camera.

  • TPMS with individual tyres.

  •  

  • Front parking sensors

Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Seat Speakers

Pack two gets a multitude of features over the base spec. Wireless charger, 16-speaker Harman Kadron sound system and level 2 ADAS are present on this variant. In terms of design, the one above base trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats and a fixed glass roof.

Also Check Out: Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Full Variant-wise Prices Out

Pack Three Select

The Pack Three Select variant comes loaded with features which are detailed below: 

Exterior 

Interior 

Features And Convenience 

Infotainment 

Safety 

No Difference 

  • Rear window sunshade 

  • Front ventilated seats 

  • Keyless entry 

  • Auto parking 

  • One touch driver powered window 

  • Gesture-operated powered tailgate

  • Video Calling 

  • Selfie camera 

  • Dual wireless phone charger

No Difference 

  • 360-degree camera 

While the exterior design along with infotainment remains the same as Pack Two, Pack Three Select gets some additional features. Key highlights include front-ventilated seats, auto parking and a 360-degree camera. 

Pack Three

The top-spec Pack Three comes with more features under the ADAS suite such as blind spot assist and lane change assist. Other features that it gets over the one below the top variant are as follows: 

Exterior 

Interior 

Features And Convenience 

Infotainment 

Safety 

No Difference 

  • Ambient lighting 

  • Puddle lamps 

  • Augmented reality heads-up display

No Difference 

  • Level 2 ADAS with 5 radars and 1 camera

The top trim gets 16 million colour combination ambient lighting for the cabin and fixed glass roof. It also gets an AR-based heads-up display. 

Powertrain 

Mahindra XEV 9e Rear Seat Console

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

Power

231 PS 

286 PS 

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2)

542 km

656 km

With a 175 kW DC fast charger, both batteries can go from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

Price And Rivals 

The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier EV.

