Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Features Explained
Modified On Feb 06, 2025 02:18 PM By Kartik for Mahindra XEV 9e
- 4.1K Views
-
- Write a comment
The all-electric XEV 9e is available in four broad variants and ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the two latest EV offerings by the Indian carmaker. It is available in four broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. If you are interested in purchasing the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of the four variants of the XEV 9e:
Pack One
The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the following:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Although base, Pack One is not lacking when it comes to features. Key features include a 12.3-inch triple-screen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents and 6 airbags as standard.
Pack Two (Over Pack One)
One above the base, Pack Two trim gets the following features over the Pack One:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Pack two gets a multitude of features over the base spec. Wireless charger, 16-speaker Harman Kadron sound system and level 2 ADAS are present on this variant. In terms of design, the one above base trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats and a fixed glass roof.
Also Check Out: Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Full Variant-wise Prices Out
Pack Three Select
The Pack Three Select variant comes loaded with features which are detailed below:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
No Difference
|
|
|
No Difference
|
While the exterior design along with infotainment remains the same as Pack Two, Pack Three Select gets some additional features. Key highlights include front-ventilated seats, auto parking and a 360-degree camera.
Pack Three
The top-spec Pack Three comes with more features under the ADAS suite such as blind spot assist and lane change assist. Other features that it gets over the one below the top variant are as follows:
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Features And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
No Difference
|
|
|
No Difference
|
The top trim gets 16 million colour combination ambient lighting for the cabin and fixed glass roof. It also gets an AR-based heads-up display.
Powertrain
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
286 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2)
|
542 km
|
656 km
With a 175 kW DC fast charger, both batteries can go from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.
Price And Rivals
The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier EV.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.