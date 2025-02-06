Mahindra XEV 9e Variant-wise Features Explained

The all-electric XEV 9e is available in four broad variants and ranges between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9e is one of the two latest EV offerings by the Indian carmaker. It is available in four broad variants: Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. If you are interested in purchasing the XEV 9e electric SUV-coupe here is a detailed overview of what you will be getting with each of the four variants of the XEV 9e:

Pack One

The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e comes with the following:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED auto headlamps with connected DRLs

Connected LED taillamps

19-inch wheels with covers

Body-coloured flush door handles

ORVM-mounted turn indicators Fabric seat upholstery

Height-adjustable driver seat

Cooled console storage

60:40 split in rear seats with multi-step recline Drive modes

Cruise control

Cabin precooling

Push button start

Auto AC with rear vents

Multi-step regeneration Triple 12.3-inch screen system.

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

4 speakers and 2 tweeters 6 airbags

Driver drowsiness detection

Electronic parking brake (EPB)

Rear parking sensors

Rear camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Although base, Pack One is not lacking when it comes to features. Key features include a 12.3-inch triple-screen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto AC with rear vents and 6 airbags as standard.

Pack Two (Over Pack One)

One above the base, Pack Two trim gets the following features over the Pack One:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch alloy wheels

Sequential turn indicators

Front fog lamps

Powered ORVMs Fixed panoramic glass roof

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette steering wheel

Wireless phone charging

Dual-zone auto AC

6-way adjustable powered driver seat

Auto-dimming IRVM 16-speaker Harman Kardon system

Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 1 radar and 1 camera.

TPMS with individual tyres.



Front parking sensors

Pack two gets a multitude of features over the base spec. Wireless charger, 16-speaker Harman Kadron sound system and level 2 ADAS are present on this variant. In terms of design, the one above base trim gets 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette seats and a fixed glass roof.

Pack Three Select

The Pack Three Select variant comes loaded with features which are detailed below:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety No Difference Rear window sunshade Front ventilated seats

Keyless entry

Auto parking

One touch driver powered window

Gesture-operated powered tailgate

Video Calling

Selfie camera

Dual wireless phone charger No Difference 360-degree camera

While the exterior design along with infotainment remains the same as Pack Two, Pack Three Select gets some additional features. Key highlights include front-ventilated seats, auto parking and a 360-degree camera.

Pack Three

The top-spec Pack Three comes with more features under the ADAS suite such as blind spot assist and lane change assist. Other features that it gets over the one below the top variant are as follows:

Exterior Interior Features And Convenience Infotainment Safety No Difference Ambient lighting

Puddle lamps Augmented reality heads-up display No Difference Level 2 ADAS with 5 radars and 1 camera

The top trim gets 16 million colour combination ambient lighting for the cabin and fixed glass roof. It also gets an AR-based heads-up display.

Powertrain

Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh Power 231 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC P1+P2) 542 km 656 km

With a 175 kW DC fast charger, both batteries can go from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9e is priced between Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of the Tata Harrier EV.

