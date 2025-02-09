Mahindra BE 6 Middle Variant vs Top-end Tata Curvv EV: Specifications Compared

Published On Feb 09, 2025 10:01 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra BE 6

Although the BE 6 stands out with its features and powertrain, the Curvv EV keeps up by providing a similar overall package

After a considerable wait, Mahindra has finally announced the complete pricing for the BE 6, which goes up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily competes with the Tata Curvv EV, which tops at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) but features a 55 kWh battery pack in its top-spec variant.

In this report, we compare how the mid-spec BE 6 Pack Two measures up against the Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 in terms of their specifications, features, and pricing.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Price

Model Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Price (ex-showroom) Rs 22.40 lakh (with 7.2 kW charger) Rs 22.65 lakh (with 11.2 kW charger) Rs 22 lakh

Pricing-wise, the top-spec Tata Curvv EV undercuts the mid-spec Mahindra BE 6 by up to Rs 65,000. For a more capable 11.2 kW AC home charger, you will have to pay an additional Rs 25,000 for the BE 6 over the standard 7.2 kW AC charger provided.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Dimensions

Parameter Mahindra BE 6 Tata Curvv EV Difference Length 4371 mm 4310 mm +61 mm Width 1907 mm 1810 mm +97 mm Height 1627 mm 1637 mm -10 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm 2560 mm +215 mm Unladen Ground Clearance 207 mm 186 mm +21 mm

Except for its height, the Mahindra BE 6 is a larger electric SUV than the Curvv EV in every other aspect. Its 61 mm longer length translates to a significant 215 mm increase in wheelbase, resulting in better second-row comfort. Additionally, the BE 6 is wider and offers better ground clearance than the Curvv EV, reducing the risk of scraping the vehicle at the bottom.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Features

Features Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 Exterior Dual-pod auto LED projector headlights

Fog lamps with cornering function

19-inch aero-friendly alloy wheels

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Sequential turn indicators and lighting animation on start/stop Auto-LED projector headlights

Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation

LED fog lamps with cornering function

18-inch aero-friendly alloy wheels

Sequential turn indicators

Flush-type door handles Interior Fabric seat upholstery

Manually adjustable driver’s seat

2-step reclining rear seat

Soft touch materials throughout the cabin Leatherette seat upholstery with white cabin theme

Soft touch materials throughout the cabin Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

9-speaker JBL sound system

Connected car tech Comfort Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Push button start/stop

Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Cooled centre console storage space

65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

Cruise control

Fixed panoramic glass roof

Wireless phone charger

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Cruise control 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Ventilated front seats

Air purifier

Cruise control

6-way adjustable powered driver and co-driver seat

Automatic climate control

Wireless phone charger

Paddle shifters for regen braking

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-folding function

Panoramic sunroof Safety 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Parking camera with front and rear sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear defogger

Driver drowsiness detection

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Blind spot view monitor

Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Hill-descent control

Hill-hold control

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake

Rain-sensing wipers

Rear wiper

Rear defogger

Both the BE 6 and the Curvv EV come equipped with automatic LED lighting, fog lamps with a cornering function, and modern features like flush-type door handles and lighting animations while locking or unlocking the vehicle. However, the BE 6 features larger 19-inch alloy wheels compared to the Curvv EV's 18-inch alloys.

Inside, the Curvv EV Empowered + A offers more luxury with its leatherette seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel, compared to the BE 6's fabric seat upholstery. That said, both EVs feature soft-touch elements throughout the interior, giving them an upmarket feel.

In terms of tech, the BE 6 outperforms with a superior 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a larger 12.3-inch digital driver's display. But, the Curvv EV offers better convenience with powered front-row seats featuring seat ventilation, compared to the manually adjustable front-row seats found in the BE 6.

On the safety front, both the BE 6 and Curvv EV are equipped with similar features, including six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, level-2 ADAS, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. However, the Curvv EV includes a 360-degree camera, while the BE 6 Pack Two is limited to a reverse parking camera.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Powertrain Specs

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two Tata Curvv EV Empowered + A 55 Battery pack 59 kWh 55 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power/ Torque 231 PS/380 Nm 167 PS/ 215 Nm MIDC-claimed range 557 km 502 km

With its larger battery pack, the BE 6 offers not only a better-claimed range but also delivers better power figures than the Curvv EV. It features a rear-wheel-drive setup, unlike the Curvv EV's front-wheel drivetrain. Mahindra also provides a 79 kWh battery pack option, with a claimed range of 683 km, though this is available only with the top-spec Pack Three variant.

Both EVs support DC fast charging, but the Curvv EV is limited to 70 kW, taking 40 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. In contrast, the BE 6 Pack Two supports 140 kW charging, achieving 20 to 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes.

Verdict

Overall, the BE 6 Pack Two, with its larger size, well-equipped cabin, and superior powertrain, seems like a smart choice. That said, the Curvv EV offers better convenience with features such as powered seats with ventilation and also provides savings of up to Rs 65,000 on the upfront cost.

Which electric SUV you pick ultimately also depends on whose design appeals to you more, as it's a subjective choice. In the end, whichever SUV you choose, you can not go wrong with either.

Whatever you decide to go with, let us know in the comments below!

