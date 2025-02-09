All
Mahindra BE 6 Middle Variant vs Top-end Tata Curvv EV: Specifications Compared

Published On Feb 09, 2025 10:01 AM By CarDekho for Mahindra BE 6

Although the BE 6 stands out with its features and powertrain, the Curvv EV keeps up by providing a similar overall package

BE 6 Vs Curvv EV

After a considerable wait, Mahindra has finally announced the complete pricing for the BE 6, which goes up to Rs 26.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It primarily competes with the Tata Curvv EV, which tops at Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) but features a 55 kWh battery pack in its top-spec variant. 

In this report, we compare how the mid-spec BE 6 Pack Two measures up against the Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 in terms of their specifications, features, and pricing. 

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Price

Model

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55 

Price (ex-showroom)

Rs 22.40 lakh (with 7.2 kW charger)

Rs 22.65 lakh (with 11.2 kW charger)

Rs 22 lakh 

Pricing-wise, the top-spec Tata Curvv EV undercuts the mid-spec Mahindra BE 6 by up to Rs 65,000. For a more capable 11.2 kW AC home charger, you will have to pay an additional Rs 25,000 for the BE 6 over the standard 7.2 kW AC charger provided.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Dimensions

Parameter

Mahindra BE 6

Tata Curvv EV

Difference

Length

4371 mm

4310 mm

+61 mm

Width

1907 mm 

1810 mm

+97 mm

Height

1627 mm

1637 mm

-10 mm

Wheelbase

2775 mm

2560 mm

+215 mm

Unladen Ground Clearance

207 mm

186 mm

+21 mm

Except for its height, the Mahindra BE 6 is a larger electric SUV than the Curvv EV in every other aspect. Its 61 mm longer length translates to a significant 215 mm increase in wheelbase, resulting in better second-row comfort. Additionally, the BE 6 is wider and offers better ground clearance than the Curvv EV, reducing the risk of scraping the vehicle at the bottom.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Features

Features

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two

Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55

Exterior

  • Dual-pod auto LED projector headlights

  • Fog lamps with cornering function

  • 19-inch aero-friendly alloy wheels

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Sequential turn indicators and lighting animation on start/stop

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • Connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animation

  • LED fog lamps with cornering function

  • 18-inch aero-friendly alloy wheels

  • Sequential turn indicators

  • Flush-type door handles

Interior

  • Fabric seat upholstery

  • Manually adjustable driver’s seat

  • 2-step reclining rear seat

  • Soft touch materials throughout the cabin

  • Leatherette seat upholstery with white cabin theme

  • Soft touch materials throughout the cabin

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • 9-speaker JBL sound system

  • Connected car tech

Comfort Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Push button start/stop

  • Dual-zone auto AC  with rear vents with Pet Mode and Camp Mode

  • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

  • Cooled centre console storage space

  • 65-watt Type-C phone charging ports for front and rear seat passengers

  • Cruise control

  • Fixed panoramic glass roof

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Cruise control

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Air purifier

  • Cruise control

  • 6-way adjustable powered driver and co-driver seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Paddle shifters for regen braking

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with power-folding function

  • Panoramic sunroof

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Parking camera with front and rear sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear defogger

  • Driver drowsiness detection

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Blind spot view monitor

  • Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

  • Hill-descent control

  • Hill-hold control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Electronic parking brake

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper

  • Rear defogger

 

  • Both the BE 6 and the Curvv EV come equipped with automatic LED lighting, fog lamps with a cornering function, and modern features like flush-type door handles and lighting animations while locking or unlocking the vehicle. However, the BE 6 features larger 19-inch alloy wheels compared to the Curvv EV's 18-inch alloys.

  • Inside, the Curvv EV Empowered + A offers more luxury with its leatherette seat upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel, compared to the BE 6's fabric seat upholstery. That said, both EVs feature soft-touch elements throughout the interior, giving them an upmarket feel.

  • In terms of tech, the BE 6 outperforms with a superior 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and a larger 12.3-inch digital driver's display. But, the Curvv EV offers better convenience with powered front-row seats featuring seat ventilation, compared to the manually adjustable front-row seats found in the BE 6.

  • On the safety front, both the BE 6 and Curvv EV are equipped with similar features, including six airbags, front and rear parking sensors, level-2 ADAS, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. However, the Curvv EV includes a 360-degree camera, while the BE 6 Pack Two is limited to a reverse parking camera.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two vs Tata Curvv EV Empowered Plus A 55: Powertrain Specs

 

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Two

Tata Curvv EV Empowered + A 55

Battery pack

59 kWh

55 kWh

No. of electric motor

1

1

Power/ Torque

231 PS/380 Nm 

167 PS/ 215 Nm

MIDC-claimed range

557 km

502 km

With its larger battery pack, the BE 6 offers not only a better-claimed range but also delivers better power figures than the Curvv EV. It features a rear-wheel-drive setup, unlike the Curvv EV's front-wheel drivetrain. Mahindra also provides a 79 kWh battery pack option, with a claimed range of 683 km, though this is available only with the top-spec Pack Three variant. 

Both EVs support DC fast charging, but the Curvv EV is limited to 70 kW, taking 40 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 percent. In contrast, the BE 6 Pack Two supports 140 kW charging, achieving 20 to 80 percent charge in just 20 minutes.

Verdict

Overall, the BE 6 Pack Two, with its larger size, well-equipped cabin, and superior powertrain, seems like a smart choice. That said, the Curvv EV offers better convenience with features such as powered seats with ventilation and also provides savings of up to Rs 65,000 on the upfront cost. 

Which electric SUV you pick ultimately also depends on whose design appeals to you more, as it's a subjective choice. In the end, whichever SUV you choose, you can not go wrong with either.

Whatever you decide to go with, let us know in the comments below!

