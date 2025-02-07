All
Hyundai Creta Vs MG Astor: Specifications Compared

Modified On Feb 07, 2025 06:37 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Creta

As the MG Astor gets an MY update for 2025, we find out how it compares with the segment’s best-seller, the Hyundai Creta

MG Astor vs Hyundai Creta

MG Astor recently received its 2025 model year (MY) update, which involved the addition of some features such as ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. The update also moved some features, such as the panoramic sunroof, to lower variants, making it more affordable and allowing the Astor to stand out in a crowded segment. Let us find out how the 2025 MG Astor compares to the top seller of the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta.

Price 

MG Astor 2025

Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh 

Hyundai Creta 

Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh 

*(prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

MG Astor is more affordable when compared to the Hyundai Creta. Astor is offered in 6 variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro (Ivory or Sangria Interior), and the Creta comes in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O), and two Knight editions based on the optional variants.

Dimensions 

Dimensions

MG Astor

Hyundai Creta

Difference

Length

4,323 mm

4,330 mm

-7 mm

Width

1,809 mm

1,790 mm

+19 mm

Height

1,650 mm

1,635 mm

+15 mm

Wheelbase

2,585 mm

2,610 mm

-25 mm

The MG Astor lacks slightly when it comes to length and wheelbase, translating into a smaller road presence when compared to the Creta. It, however, is wider and taller than the Korean compact SUV.

Powertrain Options 

Specifications 

MG Astor 

                              Hyundai Creta 

Engine

1.5 litre N/A* petrol 

1.5-litre N/A* petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

110 PS

115 PS 

160 PS

116 PS

Torque 

144 Nm

144 Nm

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT**/CVT^

6-speed MT/CVT

7-speed DCT^^

6-speed MT/6-speed AT*^

*N/A= Naturally Aspirated 

**MT= Manual Transmission 

^CVT= Continuously variable transmission 

^^DCT= Dual clutch transmission

*^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission

MG Astor comes with a single petrol engine, while Creta offers two petrol and a diesel powertrain. The N/A engine of both SUVs produces the same torque, but Astor lags by 5 PS.

Also Read: MG Astor's 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Discontinued With The MY25 Update

Features 

Features 

MG Astor 

Hyundai Creta 

Exterior 

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights 

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators 

  • Front Fog lights

  • 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels 

  • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • ORVM-mounted turn indicators 

  • Front LED fog lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

Interior 

  • Dual-tone Sangria red theme

  • Leatherette seat upholstery 

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel 

  • Rear cup holders 

  • Dual-tone grey and white dashboard

  • White and grey leather seat upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear window sunshade

  • Front armrest with storage space

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort And Convenience 

  • Auto AC with rear vents 

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 7-inch digital driver display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control 

  • 6-way powered driver's seat 

  • Powered and heated ORVMs

  • Keyless entry

  • Remote car lock/unlock

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 60:40 rear seat split

  • Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • 8-way powered driver’s seat

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

  • Paddle shifters

  • Keyless entry

  • Remote engine start

  • Cooled glove box

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Puddle lamps with welcome function 

  • 2-step rear reclining seat

Infotainment 

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 6 speaker system 

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety 

  • 6 airbags 

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • 360-degree camera

  • Rear parking sensors 

  • Hill hold and descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes 

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags

  • ESC

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Hill hold and hill descent control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • TPMS

  • EBP with auto-hold

  • Rear defogger with rear wiper

  • Rain-sensing wipers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorage

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Parking assist

 

  • Features shared by the two compact SUVs include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The cabin of both Hyundai Creta and MG Astor comes with a dual-tone theme and leatherette-wrapped seats. To ensure passenger safety both cars come with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS

  • Hyundai Creta gets a larger infotainment and digital driver display along with a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system and dual-zone auto AC, all of which are not present on the MG Astor. It also gets a parking assist and front parking sensor in its safety suite.

  • MG Astor instead gets dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and heated ORVMs

Verdict 

The Hyundai Creta is a feature-loaded SUV that works as both a daily driver and a long hauler. It gives you the choice of multiple engines and gearboxes, allowing you to customise what fits your needs. The cabin also comes with multiple amenities to make your commute comfortable, making the Creta a strong buy for almost everyone looking for a compact SUV as their next vehicle.

The MY update for the Astor has added common segment features that were missing. The cabin experience of lower to mid variants has also been upgraded along with a small boost to the safety suite. The lack of engine choices does hurt the MG Astor; however, it compensates for this with a more affordable price tag.

