Hyundai Creta Vs MG Astor: Specifications Compared

As the MG Astor gets an MY update for 2025, we find out how it compares with the segment’s best-seller, the Hyundai Creta

MG Astor recently received its 2025 model year (MY) update, which involved the addition of some features such as ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. The update also moved some features, such as the panoramic sunroof, to lower variants, making it more affordable and allowing the Astor to stand out in a crowded segment. Let us find out how the 2025 MG Astor compares to the top seller of the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta.

Price

MG Astor 2025 Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh Hyundai Creta Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh

*(prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)

MG Astor is more affordable when compared to the Hyundai Creta. Astor is offered in 6 variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro (Ivory or Sangria Interior), and the Creta comes in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O), and two Knight editions based on the optional variants.

Dimensions

Dimensions MG Astor Hyundai Creta Difference Length 4,323 mm 4,330 mm -7 mm Width 1,809 mm 1,790 mm +19 mm Height 1,650 mm 1,635 mm +15 mm Wheelbase 2,585 mm 2,610 mm -25 mm

The MG Astor lacks slightly when it comes to length and wheelbase, translating into a smaller road presence when compared to the Creta. It, however, is wider and taller than the Korean compact SUV.

Powertrain Options

Specifications MG Astor Hyundai Creta Engine 1.5 litre N/A* petrol 1.5-litre N/A* petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT**/CVT^ 6-speed MT/CVT 7-speed DCT^^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT*^

*N/A= Naturally Aspirated

**MT= Manual Transmission

^CVT= Continuously variable transmission

^^DCT= Dual clutch transmission

*^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission

MG Astor comes with a single petrol engine, while Creta offers two petrol and a diesel powertrain. The N/A engine of both SUVs produces the same torque, but Astor lags by 5 PS.

Features

Features MG Astor Hyundai Creta Exterior Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Front Fog lights

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

ORVM-mounted turn indicators

Front LED fog lights

17-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone Sangria red theme

Leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Rear cup holders Dual-tone grey and white dashboard

White and grey leather seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Rear window sunshade

Front armrest with storage space

Ambient lighting Comfort And Convenience Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

7-inch digital driver display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

6-way powered driver's seat

Powered and heated ORVMs

Keyless entry

Remote car lock/unlock

Auto-dimming IRVM

60:40 rear seat split Dual-zone auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

8-way powered driver’s seat

Electrically adjustable ORVMs with auto-fold function

Paddle shifters

Keyless entry

Remote engine start

Cooled glove box

Auto-dimming IRVM

Puddle lamps with welcome function

2-step rear reclining seat Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

6 speaker system 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech

8-speaker Bose sound system Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

360-degree camera

Rear parking sensors

Hill hold and descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags

ESC

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Hill hold and hill descent control

All-wheel disc brakes

TPMS

EBP with auto-hold

Rear defogger with rear wiper

Rain-sensing wipers

ISOFIX child seat anchorage

Level 2 ADAS

Parking assist

Features shared by the two compact SUVs include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The cabin of both Hyundai Creta and MG Astor comes with a dual-tone theme and leatherette-wrapped seats. To ensure passenger safety both cars come with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS

Hyundai Creta gets a larger infotainment and digital driver display along with a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system and dual-zone auto AC, all of which are not present on the MG Astor. It also gets a parking assist and front parking sensor in its safety suite.

MG Astor instead gets dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and heated ORVMs

Verdict

The Hyundai Creta is a feature-loaded SUV that works as both a daily driver and a long hauler. It gives you the choice of multiple engines and gearboxes, allowing you to customise what fits your needs. The cabin also comes with multiple amenities to make your commute comfortable, making the Creta a strong buy for almost everyone looking for a compact SUV as their next vehicle.

The MY update for the Astor has added common segment features that were missing. The cabin experience of lower to mid variants has also been upgraded along with a small boost to the safety suite. The lack of engine choices does hurt the MG Astor; however, it compensates for this with a more affordable price tag.

