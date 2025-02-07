Hyundai Creta Vs MG Astor: Specifications Compared
Modified On Feb 07, 2025 06:37 PM By Kartik for Hyundai Creta
-
As the MG Astor gets an MY update for 2025, we find out how it compares with the segment’s best-seller, the Hyundai Creta
MG Astor recently received its 2025 model year (MY) update, which involved the addition of some features such as ventilated front seats and wireless phone charging. The update also moved some features, such as the panoramic sunroof, to lower variants, making it more affordable and allowing the Astor to stand out in a crowded segment. Let us find out how the 2025 MG Astor compares to the top seller of the compact SUV segment, the Hyundai Creta.
Price
|
MG Astor 2025
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17.56 lakh
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh
*(prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)
MG Astor is more affordable when compared to the Hyundai Creta. Astor is offered in 6 variants: Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro (Ivory or Sangria Interior), and the Creta comes in 7 variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, SX (O), and two Knight editions based on the optional variants.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
MG Astor
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4,323 mm
|
4,330 mm
|
-7 mm
|
Width
|
1,809 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
+19 mm
|
Height
|
1,650 mm
|
1,635 mm
|
+15 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,585 mm
|
2,610 mm
|
-25 mm
The MG Astor lacks slightly when it comes to length and wheelbase, translating into a smaller road presence when compared to the Creta. It, however, is wider and taller than the Korean compact SUV.
Powertrain Options
|
Specifications
|
MG Astor
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Engine
|
1.5 litre N/A* petrol
|
1.5-litre N/A* petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
110 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
144 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
253 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT**/CVT^
|
6-speed MT/CVT
|
7-speed DCT^^
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT*^
*N/A= Naturally Aspirated
**MT= Manual Transmission
^CVT= Continuously variable transmission
^^DCT= Dual clutch transmission
*^AT= Torque converter automatic transmission
MG Astor comes with a single petrol engine, while Creta offers two petrol and a diesel powertrain. The N/A engine of both SUVs produces the same torque, but Astor lags by 5 PS.
Also Read: MG Astor's 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine Discontinued With The MY25 Update
Features
|
Features
|
MG Astor
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Features shared by the two compact SUVs include a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger. The cabin of both Hyundai Creta and MG Astor comes with a dual-tone theme and leatherette-wrapped seats. To ensure passenger safety both cars come with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS
-
Hyundai Creta gets a larger infotainment and digital driver display along with a premium 8-speaker Bose sound system and dual-zone auto AC, all of which are not present on the MG Astor. It also gets a parking assist and front parking sensor in its safety suite.
-
MG Astor instead gets dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels and heated ORVMs
Verdict
The Hyundai Creta is a feature-loaded SUV that works as both a daily driver and a long hauler. It gives you the choice of multiple engines and gearboxes, allowing you to customise what fits your needs. The cabin also comes with multiple amenities to make your commute comfortable, making the Creta a strong buy for almost everyone looking for a compact SUV as their next vehicle.
The MY update for the Astor has added common segment features that were missing. The cabin experience of lower to mid variants has also been upgraded along with a small boost to the safety suite. The lack of engine choices does hurt the MG Astor; however, it compensates for this with a more affordable price tag.
