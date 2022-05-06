Mahindra Atom Electric Variants, Dimensions, And Specifications Revealed
Published On May 06, 2022 05:34 PM By Tarun
It will be an all-electric quadricycle, rivaling the ICE-powered Bajaj Qute
To be available in K1, K2, K3, and K4 variants.
The K1 and K3 variants will get a 7.4kWh pack, while the K2 and K4 will get a 11.1kWh pack.
The peak power output is rated at 11PS, and the driving range should be around 100 kilometres.
The K1 and K3 variants will miss out on AC, while the other variants will get it along with a mobile docking station and 4G connectivity.
Expected to be a sub-5 lakh vehicle.
Looks like the Mahindra Atom electric’s launch is nearing, as its variant and specification details have been revealed by an RTO document. It will be an all-electric quadricycle, aimed towards shared mobility.
As per the doc, the Atom electric will be available in four variants: K1, K2, K3, and K4. The former two base variants will come with a 7.4kWh battery pack, while the K2 and K4 will get a 11.1kWh pack. The electric motor will offer a peak power output of 11 PS.
Furthermore, the K1 and K3 variants (respective battery’s base variants) will actually be bare-basic, missing out on air conditioning. The other two variants will get AC, along with other features such as a mobile docking station and 4G connectivity.
The Atom electric will be 2,728mm long, 1,452mm wide, and 1,576mm tall, with a wheelbase of 1885mm. Its gross weight will range between 832 kilograms to 903 kilograms. It will be able to seat four people in the cabin, with a three-seater bench at the back.
The Mahindra Atom electric is likely to be a sub-5 lakh vehicle. It should go on sale towards the second half of this year, rivaling the Bajaj Qute, which is offered with petrol and CNG fuel options.
