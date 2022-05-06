English | हिंदी

Mahindra Atom Electric Variants, Dimensions, And Specifications Revealed

Published On May 06, 2022 05:34 PM By Tarun

It will be an all-electric quadricycle, rivaling the ICE-powered Bajaj Qute

  • To be available in K1, K2, K3, and K4 variants. 

  • The K1 and K3 variants will get a 7.4kWh pack, while the K2 and K4 will get a 11.1kWh pack. 

  • The peak power output is rated at 11PS, and the driving range should be around 100 kilometres. 

  • The K1 and K3 variants will miss out on AC, while the other variants will get it along with a mobile docking station and 4G connectivity. 

  • Expected to be a sub-5 lakh vehicle. 

Looks like the Mahindra Atom electric’s launch is nearing, as its variant and specification details have been revealed by an RTO document. It will be an all-electric quadricycle, aimed towards shared mobility. 

As per the doc, the Atom electric will be available in four variants: K1, K2, K3, and K4. The former two base variants will come with a 7.4kWh battery pack, while the K2 and K4 will get a 11.1kWh pack. The electric motor will offer a peak power output of 11 PS. 

Furthermore, the K1 and K3 variants (respective battery’s base variants) will actually be bare-basic, missing out on air conditioning. The other two variants will get AC, along with other features such as a mobile docking station and 4G connectivity. 

The Atom electric will be 2,728mm long, 1,452mm wide, and 1,576mm tall, with a wheelbase of 1885mm. Its gross weight will range between 832 kilograms to 903 kilograms. It will be able to seat four people in the cabin, with a three-seater bench at the back. 

The Mahindra Atom electric is likely to be a sub-5 lakh vehicle. It should go on sale towards the second half of this year, rivaling the Bajaj Qute, which is offered with petrol and CNG fuel options. 

Tarun
A
amresh rao
May 7, 2022 9:57:12 AM

I am based in Pune .Where can I have a look at the vehicle and if I want to book the vehicle what do I need to do

