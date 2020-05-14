Looking To Buy An Entry-level Hatchback? You Can Save Up To Rs 42,000 This May

Modified On May 15, 2020 12:03 PM By Rohit for Maruti S-Presso

The list includes two Maruti models and one from Renault’s portfolio

Maruti S-Presso gets the maximum benefit followed by the Alto and the Kwid.

Datsun redi-GO facelift to launch soon.

All offers are valid until May 31.

The coronavirus outbreak is believed to have caused a shift in various industries including the automobile sector. A recent CarDekho survey revealed that more people would prefer having a personal car over using public transport post COVID-19. Another survey also indicated that up to 38 per cent people plan to buy a new car once the lockdown is lifted. So, let’s look at some offers on entry-level hatchbacks for the month of May:

Maruti S-Presso (Rs 3.70 lakh to Rs 4.99 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 42,000

Maruti will be launching the CNG variant of the S-Presso soon.

Maruti Alto (Rs 2.94 lakh to Rs 4.36 lakh)

Offer Amount Consumer Offer Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 2,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 37,000

Maruti is offering benefits on both petrol and CNG variants of the Alto .

The Alto K10 has been discontinued owing to the introduction of the BS6 emission norms.

Renault Kwid (Rs 2.92 lakh to Rs 5.01 lakh)

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 10,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Loyalty Bonus Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000 Corporate Discount or Rural Offer Rs 4,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 35,000

The loyalty bonus can be availed either in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 or a cash discount of Rs 5,000 for those buying an additional Renault model.

Renault is offering a choice between a corporate discount and a rural discount worth Rs 4,000 to those looking to buy the Kwid . Only select corporate employees are eligible for the corporate discount while the rural offer is applicable to farmers, sarpanches, and members of the gram panchayat.

Buyers can also avail a special interest rate of 8.99 per cent calculated on a loan amount of Rs 3 lakh for a tenure of 36 months. The rate of interest may vary based on the loan amount and tenure. Renault is also offering a 3-month EMI holiday program under which, the maximum loan amount is fixed at Rs 4.5 lakh and the maximum tenure at 36 months. This offer is not valid for any added loan amount and tenure.

An additional exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 can also be availed by buyers in states where Renault Finance is not available.

Final takeaway

The Maruti S-Presso comes with the maximum benefits in the segment followed by the Maruti Alto and Renault Kwid. The entry-level hatchback segment also includes the Datsun redi-GO whose facelifted version is set to be launched soon. Meanwhile, many carmakers have resumed operations at their plants and even reopened select dealerships across India.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

