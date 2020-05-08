Up To 38% People Plan To Buy A Car As Soon As The Lockdown Ends: Survey

Published On May 08, 2020 01:43 PM By Dhruv.A

Personal cars will be instrumental in promoting social distancing even after the pandemic has subsided

Cars have been an important aspect of modern society, but they might soon gain an indispensable stature if the recent CarDekho surveys are to be believed. A solid chunk of commuters had steered clear of personal vehicles due to road congestion but could backtrack in favour of it. As the world opens up post this pandemic, social distancing is expected to become the new ‘normal’ and consequently, personal mobility could gain popularity.

The survey outlines that nearly 38 per cent of the respondents are looking to purchase a car, new or old, as soon as the lockdown is lifted. It’s interesting to see that opinions are similar across categories, be it Rs 5 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh or Rs 35 lakh+.

In the entry-level space, 36 per cent want a car gracing their garage as soon as possible while 37 per cent have postponed their purchase. A total of 19 per cent are still on the fence, on whether buying a car makes sense or not.

In the Rs 13 lakh to Rs 30 lakh segment, 38 per cent have made up their minds on purchasing a car, 37 per cent plan to wait, and 17 per cent are confused about whether they should put their money down or not.

38 per cent of folks making big, premium car purchases have decided to get a car home. But 41 per cent in this category have shelved their purchase plans to see how the market pans out. 16 per cent are undecided as of now.

Besides, respondents across all the categories have shown increasing interest in doorstep test drives of cars.

