Kia Syros To Go On Sale In India Tomorrow

Kia has taken a different approach in developing the Syros by making it a premium sub-4m SUV that will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos in its Indian lineup

Bookings are open for Rs 25,000, deliveries to begin in mid-February.

Exterior highlights include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels, and flush-type door handles.

Gets features like dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Safety net comprises 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Borrows the Sonet’s 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

After being revealed to the media in December 2024 and then making its public debut at the Auto Expo 2025, the Kia Syros will finally go on sale in India tomorrow. It is Kia’s newest SUV that will be sandwiched between the Sonet and Seltos in the carmaker’s Indian portfolio. Kia will retail the Syros in six broad variants: HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O). Its bookings are already open, while deliveries are slated to begin from mid-February. Here’s a quick recap of what the Syros has to offer:

Kia Syros Exterior

It has a typical boxy design that you would associate with an SUV, with clear inspiration from the bigger Kia EV9. Kia has equipped it with vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and LED DRLs.

In profile, you can notice the large window panels, a kink in the windowline near the C-pillar, and squared-off wheel arches for the 17-inch alloy wheels, and flush-fitting door handles. At the rear, the Syros gets sleek L-shaped LED lights, a chunky bumper with a tall silver finished skid plate, and a flat tailgate.

Kia Syros Interior And Features

The Syros features a dual-tone cabin theme that varies based on the variant chosen, leatherette upholstery and a 2-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Syros is decked up with two 12.3-inch displays (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation), a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats. It also gets a 5-inch screen for climate controls, wireless phone charger, and 64-colour ambient lighting. Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, front, side and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Kia Syros Powertrain

Kia has provided the Syros with the same petrol and diesel engines as the Sonet, details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Kia Syros Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.7 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with other sub-4m SUVs like the Skoda Kylaq, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Tata Nexon.

