Kia Syros Showcased At Auto Expo 2025 Ahead Of Launch In February

The Kia Syros features a traditional boxy SUV design, with clear inspiration from the Kia EV9 and gets plenty of upmarket features

Bookings for the Kia Syros already underway for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Prices will be out on February 1, 2025 before its deliveries commence mid-February.

Exterior highlights include 3-pod LED headlights, L-shaped LED tail lights, and flush-type door handles.

Comes equipped with amenities like dual 12.3-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front and rear seats.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

Uses a 1-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Kia Syros is the all new sub-4m offering in Kia’s India lineup and it slots between the already available Kia Sonet and Kia Seltos. The bookings for the Syros are already underway, while its prices are set to be announced in February 2025. Ahead of its launch, Kia has now showcased the Syros at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to the public for the first time. Here’s everything you need to know about the Syros.

EV9-inspired Design

The Kia Syros has a tall boy SUV silhouette with plenty of design elements inspired from the Kia EV9. The exterior highlights include vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and LED DRLs at the front. On the sides, it gets large window panels, a kinked beltline near the C-pillar, and squared-off wheel arches housing 17-inch alloy wheels. The Syros is the first ICE (internal combustion engine) model in Kia India’s lineup to come with flush-type door handles. At the rear, the Syros gets sleek L-shaped LED tail lights and a flat tailgate.

Cabin And Features

It gets a dual-tone black and grey cabin theme along with leatherette seats. Kia has also provided it with a new 2-spoke steering wheel. In terms of features, it is equipped with dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the driver’s display), a 5-inch screen integrated between dual displays for climate control, auto AC, 4-way powered driver’s seat. It also comes with 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front and rear seats, one touch up/down power windows, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Its safety kit also includes a dual camera dashcam and an electronic parking brake with auto hold function.

Powertrain Choices

Kia is offering the Syros with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Unlike the Sonet and Seltos, the Kia Syros doesn’t get the option of a 1.2-litre or 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines.

Expected Prices And Rivals

The Kia Syros is expected to be priced from Rs 9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It won’t have any direct rivals in India, but can be regarded as an affordable alternative to compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Kia Seltos. It will also serve as a rival to subcompact SUVs like Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Hyundai Venue.

