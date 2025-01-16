Kia Syros Series Production Begins Ahead Of Public Showcase At Auto Expo 2025

The price of the SUV will be revealed by the carmaker on February 1, with deliveries to start from the middle of the same month

The first customer unit of the Kia Syros has rolled out from the Andhra Pradesh plant.

The Syros has already received over 10,000 bookings.

Feature highlights include dual screen setup, front and rear ventilated seats and 64-colour ambient lighting.

For safety, it gets 6 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS.

It comes with two powertrains: a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Prices of the Kia Syros are expected to be around Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh.

The Kia Syros, an all-new entrant into the sub-4m SUV space, has now entered the series production with the first customer unit rolled out from the automaker’s Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The Syros was revealed in December 2024 and has already received 10,258 pre-launch bookings before its first public showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Kia will reveal the prices of the Syros on 1st February while deliveries will start from mid-February. Let us have a quick look at the latest it has to offer.

Interior and Features

The interior of the Syros comes with dual dual-tone cabin theme colour theme depending on the variant chosen., The Kia Syros is loaded with amenities like two 12.3-inch screens (driver and infotainment), along with a 5-inch climate control display connecting the two screens, front and rear ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a wireless phone charger. It also gets a panoramic sunroof and a 4-way powered driver’s seat.

Passenger safety is taken care of by 6 airbags (as standard), a dual dashcam setup, a 360-degree camera and a level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Engine And Transmission

The powertrain of the Kia Syros is as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*, 7-speed DCT** 6-Speed MT*, 6-speed AT^

*MT= Manual Transmission

**DCT= Dual Clutch Transmission

^AT= Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

Price And Rivals

Kia will reveal the price of the Syros on February 1, and we expect it to be priced in the range of Rs 9.7 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom). While the Kia Syros does not have direct competition, it can be considered a rival to the sub-4m and compact SUVs like the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara.

