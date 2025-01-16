Hyundai Creta Electric Set To Go On Sale Tomorrow

The Creta Electric comes with two battery choices having a claimed range of up to 473 km

The Creta Electric will be Hyundai’s most affordable EV in India yet.

Exterior highlights include all-LED lighting and 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels.

Cabin features a dual-tone theme and has a regular Creta-like dual-screens setup.

Equipment on board includes two displays, ventilated seats, and ADAS.

Prices could start from Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

India is set to get another mass-market electric car in the form of the Hyundai Creta Electric, which will be launched tomorrow at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Hyundai’s new electric SUV will be sold in four broad variants: Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence. Here’s a quick recap of everything that you need to know about the all-electric Creta:

Looks Similar To The Standard Creta

The Hyundai Creta Electric looks similar to the standard Creta, thanks to the same connected LED DRLs, vertically stacked dual-barrel LED headlights, and connected LED tail lights. The fascia gets a blanked-off grille and gloss black elements extending between the headlights. The charging port is located in the middle, beneath the Hyundai logo.

Further below, you can spot four retractable air vents in the lower grille that have been provided to enhance aerodynamics and for air intake to cool the electric motor and battery components. Other key design elements include 17-inch aerodynamically designed dual-tone alloy wheels and a silver finished skid plate at the rear.

Hyundai Creta EV Interior

The Hyundai Creta Electric sports a dual-tone interior that looks a lot like the cabin of the standard model. It, however, gets some unique touches such as a 3-spoke steering wheel with a drive selector lever, which is also seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The lower portion of the centre console gets minor revisions for the electric version.

Key features on board include dual-digital displays (one for the infotainment and the other for instrumentation), ventilated seats, and 8-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory function. Its safety net will likely comprise six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Battery Pack And Range Details

Hyundai has provided the Creta Electric with two battery choices: a 42 kWh pack having an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and the other a 51.4 kWh unit with a claimed range of 473 km. It comes with a single electric motor rated at 135 PS with the smaller battery pack and 171 PS with the latter.

The EV can be charged from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes using a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC home charger takes 4 hours to top up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Hyundai Creta Electric to have a starting price of Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Tata Curvv EV, Maruti e Vitara, Mahindra BE 6, and MG ZS EV.

