Kia Syros HTK vs Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT: Specifications Compared

While prices of the Syros are yet to be revealed, we expect the base-spec HTK variant to be priced similarly to the Exter’s fully-loaded SX(O) Connect trim

The Kia Syros was revealed recently in India with a boxy design similar to the flagship all-electric Kia EV9. This boxy design can be also compared to the Hyundai Exter, which sits a segment below the Syros and competes with the Tata Punch. That said, the Kia Syros when launched is expected to start at a price point similar to the Hyundai Exter’s top-spec SX (O) Connect variant. So, which Korean SUV should you choose? Let us find out.

Price

Kia Syros HTK Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT From Rs 9.70 lakh (expected) Rs 9.56 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

As mentioned earlier, we expect the base-spec Syros to be priced similarly to the top-spec Exter with a manual gearbox.

Dimensions

Kia Syros Hyundai Exter Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,815 mm + 180 mm Width 1,805 mm 1,710 mm + 95 mm Height 1,680 mm 1,631 mm + 49 mm Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,450 mm + 100 mm

The Kia Syros’ dimensions, being a subcompact SUV (making it a slightly bigger offering here), is better in every aspect than the Hyundai Exter. This means that the cabin space onboard the Syros is fairly superior to the space offered inside the Hyundai Exter.

Also Check Out: Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications Compared

Powertrain Options

Both the Kia Syros HTK and Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect come with single engine options, the details of which are as follows:

Kia Syros HTK Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 120 PS 82 PS Torque 172 Nm 114 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual 5-speed manual

The Syros emerges victorious in the powertrain department as well with an engine that produces a fairly superior 38 PS and 58 Nm more. Kia’s sub-4m SUV is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which can be more suitable for highway cruising.

However, the Exter’s SX(O) Connect variant also comes with an automatic gearbox option which costs Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Features

Kia Syros HTK Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect Exterior Auto halogen headlights

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Flush door handles

Front and rear silver faux skid plates

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Auto halogen projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front and rear silver faux skid plates

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna

Roof-mounted spoiler Interior Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

2-spoke steering wheel

Front centre armrest

Adjustable front headrests

Sunglass holder

Sunshades for rear windows Dual-tone cabin theme

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Blue footwell lighting

Adjustable front and rear headrests

Rear parcel tray

Boot lamp Comfort And Convenience Semi-digital instrument cluster

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

All four power windows with illuminated buttons

Steering-mounted audio controls

Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

Manual AC with rear vents

Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

12V power outlet for front passengers Semi-digital instrument cluster

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls

Single-pane sunroof

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Cruise control

Auto AC with rear vents

All four power windows with driver-side window auto up/down

Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

12 V power outlet for both front and rear seat passengers

Type-C USB charger for front passengers

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Cooled glovebox Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 8-inch touchscreen

4 speakers

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car tech Safety 6 airbags

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Brake assist

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Burglar alarm

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

Dual-camera dashcam

TPMS

ESC

Rear wiper and washer

Hill start assist

Rear parking sensors

Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

Follow-me-home headlights

Rear defogger

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

Burglar alarm

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both SUVs come with halogen headlamps, a dual-tone cabin, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, 4 speakers and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Common safety features include 6 airbags, rearview camera, TPMS, ESC, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

However, the Exter SX(O) Connect comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC and push-button start/stop, all of which is not offered with the Syros HTK. It also gets a cooled glovebox, rear wiper and washer and dual-camera dashcam over the Kia SUV.

The Syros HTK, on the other hand, has certain feature advantages in the form of flush-type door handles, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and front parking sensors too.

Verdict

The Kia Syros comes with a polarising design which is a hit or miss. The entry-level HTK variant features some basic amenities like halogen headlights and steel wheels, while also offering some premium features like flush-type door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are missing on the top-spec Exter (though it gets an 8-inch infotainment). The dimensions and the engine specifications are better in every aspect than the Exter as well. So, if you want an SUV that looks different from the crowd, has better dimensions and a more potent engine, while not lagging in the feature department, you can choose the Syros HTK.

On the other hand, the Exter gets LED tail lights, alloy wheels and a design that has been widely appreciated by the masses. The feature suite includes a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, dual-camera dashcam and even a rear wiper and washer, all of which are not offered with the Syros HTK. So, if you have a smaller family to cater to and want a more feature-loaded car, you should choose the Exter SX(O) Connect MT.

Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT