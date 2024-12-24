Kia Syros HTK vs Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT: Specifications Compared
While prices of the Syros are yet to be revealed, we expect the base-spec HTK variant to be priced similarly to the Exter’s fully-loaded SX(O) Connect trim
The Kia Syros was revealed recently in India with a boxy design similar to the flagship all-electric Kia EV9. This boxy design can be also compared to the Hyundai Exter, which sits a segment below the Syros and competes with the Tata Punch. That said, the Kia Syros when launched is expected to start at a price point similar to the Hyundai Exter’s top-spec SX (O) Connect variant. So, which Korean SUV should you choose? Let us find out.
Price
|
Kia Syros HTK
|
Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT
|
From Rs 9.70 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 9.56 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi
As mentioned earlier, we expect the base-spec Syros to be priced similarly to the top-spec Exter with a manual gearbox.
Dimensions
|
Kia Syros
|
Hyundai Exter
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,995 mm
|
3,815 mm
|
+ 180 mm
|
Width
|
1,805 mm
|
1,710 mm
|
+ 95 mm
|
Height
|
1,680 mm
|
1,631 mm
|
+ 49 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2,550 mm
|
2,450 mm
|
+ 100 mm
The Kia Syros’ dimensions, being a subcompact SUV (making it a slightly bigger offering here), is better in every aspect than the Hyundai Exter. This means that the cabin space onboard the Syros is fairly superior to the space offered inside the Hyundai Exter.
Powertrain Options
Both the Kia Syros HTK and Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect come with single engine options, the details of which are as follows:
|
Kia Syros HTK
|
Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
82 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
114 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual
|
5-speed manual
The Syros emerges victorious in the powertrain department as well with an engine that produces a fairly superior 38 PS and 58 Nm more. Kia’s sub-4m SUV is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which can be more suitable for highway cruising.
However, the Exter’s SX(O) Connect variant also comes with an automatic gearbox option which costs Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).
Features
|
Kia Syros HTK
|
Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both SUVs come with halogen headlamps, a dual-tone cabin, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, 4 speakers and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Common safety features include 6 airbags, rearview camera, TPMS, ESC, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.
-
However, the Exter SX(O) Connect comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC and push-button start/stop, all of which is not offered with the Syros HTK. It also gets a cooled glovebox, rear wiper and washer and dual-camera dashcam over the Kia SUV.
-
The Syros HTK, on the other hand, has certain feature advantages in the form of flush-type door handles, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and front parking sensors too.
Verdict
The Kia Syros comes with a polarising design which is a hit or miss. The entry-level HTK variant features some basic amenities like halogen headlights and steel wheels, while also offering some premium features like flush-type door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are missing on the top-spec Exter (though it gets an 8-inch infotainment). The dimensions and the engine specifications are better in every aspect than the Exter as well. So, if you want an SUV that looks different from the crowd, has better dimensions and a more potent engine, while not lagging in the feature department, you can choose the Syros HTK.
On the other hand, the Exter gets LED tail lights, alloy wheels and a design that has been widely appreciated by the masses. The feature suite includes a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, dual-camera dashcam and even a rear wiper and washer, all of which are not offered with the Syros HTK. So, if you have a smaller family to cater to and want a more feature-loaded car, you should choose the Exter SX(O) Connect MT.
Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.
