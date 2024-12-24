All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Kia Syros HTK vs Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT: Specifications Compared

Modified On Dec 24, 2024 12:07 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

  • 5.4K Views
  • Write a comment

While prices of the Syros are yet to be revealed, we expect the base-spec HTK variant to be priced similarly to the Exter’s fully-loaded SX(O) Connect trim

The Kia Syros was revealed recently in India with a boxy design similar to the flagship all-electric Kia EV9. This boxy design can be also compared to the Hyundai Exter, which sits a segment below the Syros and competes with the Tata Punch. That said, the Kia Syros when launched is expected to start at a price point similar to the Hyundai Exter’s top-spec SX (O) Connect variant. So, which Korean SUV should you choose? Let us find out.

Price

Kia Syros HTK

Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT

From Rs 9.70 lakh (expected)

Rs 9.56 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi

As mentioned earlier, we expect the base-spec Syros to be priced similarly to the top-spec Exter with a manual gearbox. 

Dimensions

 

Kia Syros

Hyundai Exter

Difference

Length

3,995 mm

3,815 mm

+ 180 mm

Width

1,805 mm

1,710 mm

+ 95 mm

Height

1,680 mm

1,631 mm

+ 49 mm

Wheelbase

2,550 mm

2,450 mm

+ 100 mm

Kia Syros Side View (Left)

The Kia Syros’ dimensions, being a subcompact SUV (making it a slightly bigger offering here), is better in every aspect than the Hyundai Exter. This means that the cabin space onboard the Syros is fairly superior to the space offered inside the Hyundai Exter.

Also Check Out: Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications Compared

Powertrain Options

Both the Kia Syros HTK and Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect come with single engine options, the details of which are as follows:

 

Kia Syros HTK

Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol engine

1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine

Power

120 PS

82 PS

Torque

172 Nm

114 Nm

Transmission

6-speed manual

5-speed manual

The Syros emerges victorious in the powertrain department as well with an engine that produces a fairly superior 38 PS and 58 Nm more. Kia’s sub-4m SUV is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, which can be more suitable for highway cruising. 

Hyundai Exter

However, the Exter’s SX(O) Connect variant also comes with an automatic gearbox option which costs Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Features

 

Kia Syros HTK

Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect

Exterior

  • Auto halogen headlights

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Flush door handles

  • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof-mounted spoiler

  • Auto halogen projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Front and rear silver faux skid plates

  • 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof-mounted spoiler

Interior

  • Black and grey dual-tone interior theme with orange accents

  • Black and grey semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • 2-spoke steering wheel

  • Front centre armrest

  • Adjustable front headrests

  • Sunglass holder

  • Sunshades for rear windows

  • Dual-tone cabin theme

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Blue footwell lighting

  • Adjustable front and rear headrests

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Boot lamp

Comfort And Convenience

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • All four power windows with illuminated buttons

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Day/night inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVM)

  • Manual AC with rear vents

  • Type-C USB charging ports for front and rear passengers

  • 12V power outlet for front passengers

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel with audio controls

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • All four power windows with driver-side window auto up/down

  • Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs

  • 12 V power outlet for both front and rear seat passengers

  • Type-C USB charger for front passengers

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Cooled glovebox

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-inch touchscreen

  • 4 speakers

  • Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Anti-theft alarm

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Brake assist

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Burglar alarm

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • 6 airbags

  • Dual-camera dashcam

  • TPMS

  • ESC

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Hill start assist

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rearview camera with dynamic guidelines

  • Follow-me-home headlights

  • Rear defogger

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • Burglar alarm

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Both SUVs come with halogen headlamps, a dual-tone cabin, semi-leatherette seat upholstery, 4 speakers and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Common safety features include 6 airbags, rearview camera, TPMS, ESC, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Hyundai Exter Cabin

  • However, the Exter SX(O) Connect comes with 15-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lights, a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC and push-button start/stop, all of which is not offered with the Syros HTK. It also gets a cooled glovebox, rear wiper and washer and dual-camera dashcam over the Kia SUV.

  • The Syros HTK, on the other hand, has certain feature advantages in the form of flush-type door handles, a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen and front parking sensors too.

Verdict

Kia Syros Front View

The Kia Syros comes with a polarising design which is a hit or miss. The entry-level HTK variant features some basic amenities like halogen headlights and steel wheels, while also offering some premium features like flush-type door handles and a 12.3-inch touchscreen, both of which are missing on the top-spec Exter (though it gets an 8-inch infotainment). The dimensions and the engine specifications are better in every aspect than the Exter as well. So, if you want an SUV that looks different from the crowd, has better dimensions and a more potent engine, while not lagging in the feature department, you can choose the Syros HTK.

On the other hand, the Exter gets LED tail lights, alloy wheels and a design that has been widely appreciated by the masses. The feature suite includes a sunroof, wireless phone charger, auto AC, dual-camera dashcam and even a rear wiper and washer, all of which are not offered with the Syros HTK. So, if you have a smaller family to cater to and want a more feature-loaded car, you should choose the Exter SX(O) Connect MT.

Which one would be your pick and why? Tell us in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Hyundai Exter AMT

D
Published by
Dipan
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Syros

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending SUV Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Kia Syros HTK vs Hyundai Exter SX(O) Connect MT: Specifications Compared
×
We need your city to customize your experience