Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications Compared
Published On Dec 23, 2024 05:45 PM By Shreyash for Kia Syros
While both SUVs offer premium features, the Syros gets bigger screens, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS
The Kia Syros is the all new sub-4m offering from the Korean automaker in India which is positioned between the subcompact and compact SUV segments. The Syros competes with many models, one of which is the Skoda Kylaq, which is also a recently launched model in this space. Here’s how the Syros compared to the Kylaq in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3995 mm
|
3995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1805 mm
|
1783 mm
|
+ 22 mm
|
Height
|
1680 mm
|
1619 mm
|
+ 61 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2550 mm
|
2566 mm
|
(-) 16 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 litres
|
446 litres
|
+ 19 litres
Both the Syros and Kylaq are equal in length, however, the Kylaq has a 16 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Kia SUV.
This longer wheelbase can result in slightly better space in the cabin, especially for the rear seat passengers.
The Syros is 22 mm wider and 61 mm taller than the Skoda Kylaq.
The Syros also offers 19 litres of extra boot space compared to the Kylaq. Note that the boot figure in Kylaq is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.
Powertrain Options
|
Model
|
Kia Syros
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
115 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
178 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
Both Syros and Kylaq are being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, however, the one in the Syros makes 5 PS more than that of the Kylaq.
While the Syros and Kylaq both are available with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Syros gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch transmission with its turbo-petrol engine. The Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.
The Syros also gets the option of a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, whereas the Kylaq is a petrol-only offering.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Kia Syros
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Paddle shifters (Automatic only)
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
While both Kia and Skoda SUVs come with premium and essential features, it’s the Syros which looks and feels more premium thanks to elements like flush-type door handles on the outside and an integrated screen setup inside.
The Syros also gets bigger 12.3-inch dual integrated screens (one for the touchscreen and the other for driver’s display), and a 5-inch screen for the climate control unit connecting infotainment and driver’s display. As an added bonus, you also get physical controls for the AC, not just a touch-based panel.
-
Skoda offers the Kylaq with a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver’s display.
Kia also offers the Syros with amenities like rear ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, all of which are not available in the Kylaq.
The Kylaq however gets 6-way powered front seats, on other hand, the Syros only comes with 4-way powered driver’s seat.
In terms of safety, both the Kylaq and Syros get 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD. The Syros, however, additionally comes with a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.
Price Range
|
Kia Syros
|
Skoda Kylaq
|
Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected)
|
Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory)
All prices are ex-showroom pan-India
The Syros is expected to carry a price premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the Skoda Kylaq, which is justifiable due to its more premium cabin, additional features, and a better safety kit.
Final Takeaway
While the Kia Syros emerges as the better choice compared to the Kylaq, thanks to its larger dimensions, extensive feature list, and advanced safety features, these additional amenities will come at a premium price. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq offers all the essential features, with the only significant omissions being a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS.
If features and space are your top priority, you should definitely go with the Syros. However, if you want to save some money and can let go of some premium amenities, the Kylaq is also worth considering.
