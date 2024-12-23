Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications Compared

While both SUVs offer premium features, the Syros gets bigger screens, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS

The Kia Syros is the all new sub-4m offering from the Korean automaker in India which is positioned between the subcompact and compact SUV segments. The Syros competes with many models, one of which is the Skoda Kylaq, which is also a recently launched model in this space. Here’s how the Syros compared to the Kylaq in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Difference Length 3995 mm 3995 mm No difference Width 1805 mm 1783 mm + 22 mm Height 1680 mm 1619 mm + 61 mm Wheelbase 2550 mm 2566 mm (-) 16 mm Boot Space 465 litres 446 litres + 19 litres

Both the Syros and Kylaq are equal in length, however, the Kylaq has a 16 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Kia SUV.

This longer wheelbase can result in slightly better space in the cabin, especially for the rear seat passengers.

The Syros is 22 mm wider and 61 mm taller than the Skoda Kylaq.

The Syros also offers 19 litres of extra boot space compared to the Kylaq. Note that the boot figure in Kylaq is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.

Powertrain Options

Model Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 120 PS 116 PS 115 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm 178 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Both Syros and Kylaq are being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, however, the one in the Syros makes 5 PS more than that of the Kylaq.

While the Syros and Kylaq both are available with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Syros gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch transmission with its turbo-petrol engine. The Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Syros also gets the option of a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, whereas the Kylaq is a petrol-only offering.

Feature Highlights

Features Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Exterior Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

Ambient lighting Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear window sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier Paddle shifters (Automatic only) Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes 8-inch digital driver’s display

Auto AC with rear AC vents

Ventilated front seats

6-way powered front seats

Cooled glovebox

Wireless phone charger

Single-pane sunroof

Cruise control

60:40 split fold rear seats

Push button engine start/stop

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto up/down driver’s power window

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car tech 10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All-wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rain sensing wipers

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defoggers

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

While both Kia and Skoda SUVs come with premium and essential features, it’s the Syros which looks and feels more premium thanks to elements like flush-type door handles on the outside and an integrated screen setup inside.

The Syros also gets bigger 12.3-inch dual integrated screens (one for the touchscreen and the other for driver’s display), and a 5-inch screen for the climate control unit connecting infotainment and driver’s display. As an added bonus, you also get physical controls for the AC, not just a touch-based panel.

Skoda offers the Kylaq with a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver’s display.

Kia also offers the Syros with amenities like rear ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, all of which are not available in the Kylaq.

The Kylaq however gets 6-way powered front seats, on other hand, the Syros only comes with 4-way powered driver’s seat.

In terms of safety, both the Kylaq and Syros get 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD. The Syros, however, additionally comes with a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Price Range

Kia Syros Skoda Kylaq Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

The Syros is expected to carry a price premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the Skoda Kylaq, which is justifiable due to its more premium cabin, additional features, and a better safety kit.

Final Takeaway

While the Kia Syros emerges as the better choice compared to the Kylaq, thanks to its larger dimensions, extensive feature list, and advanced safety features, these additional amenities will come at a premium price. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq offers all the essential features, with the only significant omissions being a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS.

If features and space are your top priority, you should definitely go with the Syros. However, if you want to save some money and can let go of some premium amenities, the Kylaq is also worth considering.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Kylaq on road price