Kia Syros vs Skoda Kylaq: Specifications Compared

Published On Dec 23, 2024 05:45 PM By Shreyash for Kia Syros

While both SUVs offer premium features, the Syros gets bigger screens, a 360-degree camera, and level 2 ADAS

The Kia Syros is the all new sub-4m offering from the Korean automaker in India which is positioned between the subcompact and compact SUV segments. The Syros competes with many models, one of which is the Skoda Kylaq, which is also a recently launched model in this space. Here’s how the Syros compared to the Kylaq in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Model

Kia Syros

Skoda Kylaq

Difference

Length

3995 mm

3995 mm

No difference

Width

1805 mm

1783 mm

+ 22 mm

Height

1680 mm

1619 mm

+ 61 mm

Wheelbase

2550 mm

2566 mm

(-) 16 mm

Boot Space

465 litres

446 litres

+ 19 litres

Skoda Kylaq Side View (Left)

  • Both the Syros and Kylaq are equal in length, however, the Kylaq has a 16 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Kia SUV.

  • This longer wheelbase can result in slightly better space in the cabin, especially for the rear seat passengers.

  • The Syros is 22 mm wider and 61 mm taller than the Skoda Kylaq.

  • The Syros also offers 19 litres of extra boot space compared to the Kylaq. Note that the boot figure in Kylaq is counted till the roof, not till the parcel tray.

Powertrain Options

Model

Kia Syros

Skoda Kylaq

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1-litre turbo-petrol

Power

120 PS

116 PS

115 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

178 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Kia Syros Front View

  • Both Syros and Kylaq are being offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, however, the one in the Syros makes 5 PS more than that of the Kylaq.

  • While the Syros and Kylaq both are available with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Syros gets the option of a 7-speed dual clutch transmission with its turbo-petrol engine. The Kylaq, on the other hand, comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

  • The Syros also gets the option of a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine, whereas the Kylaq is a petrol-only offering.

Feature Highlights

Features

Kia Syros

Skoda Kylaq

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant)

  • Dual-tone grey leatherette seats

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • Dual-tone black and beige dashboard

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and armrest

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for auto AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear window sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

Paddle shifters (Automatic only)

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • 8-inch digital driver’s display

  • Auto AC with rear AC vents

  • Ventilated front seats

  • 6-way powered front seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Cruise control

  • 60:40 split fold rear seats

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto up/down driver’s power window

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.1-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 6-speaker sound system

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking camera

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rain sensing wipers

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defoggers

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • While both Kia and Skoda SUVs come with premium and essential features, it’s the Syros which looks and feels more premium thanks to elements like flush-type door handles on the outside and an integrated screen setup inside.

  • The Syros also gets bigger 12.3-inch dual integrated screens (one for the touchscreen and the other for driver’s display), and a 5-inch screen for the climate control unit connecting infotainment and driver’s display. As an added bonus, you also get physical controls for the AC, not just a touch-based panel.

Skoda Kylaq DashBoard

  • Skoda offers the Kylaq with a smaller 10.1-inch touchscreen and an 8-inch digital driver’s display.

  • Kia also offers the Syros with amenities like rear ventilated seats, 64-colour ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, all of which are not available in the Kylaq.

  • The Kylaq however gets 6-way powered front seats, on other hand, the Syros only comes with 4-way powered driver’s seat.

  • In terms of safety, both the Kylaq and Syros get 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control, and ABS with EBD. The Syros, however, additionally comes with a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

Price Range

Kia Syros

Skoda Kylaq

Rs 9.70 lakh onwards (expected)

Rs 7.89 lakh to Rs 14.40 lakh (introductory)

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

 

The Syros is expected to carry a price premium of up to Rs 2 lakh over the Skoda Kylaq, which is justifiable due to its more premium cabin, additional features, and a better safety kit.

Final Takeaway

Kia Syros

While the Kia Syros emerges as the better choice compared to the Kylaq, thanks to its larger dimensions, extensive feature list, and advanced safety features, these additional amenities will come at a premium price. On the other hand, the Skoda Kylaq offers all the essential features, with the only significant omissions being a 360-degree camera and level 2 ADAS.

If features and space are your top priority, you should definitely go with the Syros. However, if you want to save some money and can let go of some premium amenities, the Kylaq is also worth considering.

