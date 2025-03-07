Kia Syros Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

The Kia Syros comes with exterior accessories including decals and car cover, while the interior items include sill guards, floor mats and seat covers

The Kia Syros is one of the most recent mass-market launches in India, and it has a boxy shape and a unique design that looks different from the other sub-4m SUVs. However, if you want to make your Syros look more unique, Kia is providing a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs that you can choose as per your preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Syros:

Exterior Accessories

Accessory Name Price Car cover Rs 2,299 Emblem on C-pillar Rs 549 Decal on doors Rs 1,349 Front fender decal Rs 1,099 to Rs 1,999 Door visor Rs 3,299 Insert on skid plate Rs 1,699 Door edge guard Rs 449 Body side moulding Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,999 Roof-mounted spoiler Rs 6,499 Tail gate beading Rs 1,149 to Rs 1,499 ‘Syros’ branding at front Rs 1,299 ORVM cover - Black Rs 1,249 ORVM cover - Dark Chrome Rs 1,799 Key cover Rs 599 Headlight cladding Rs 1,749 Tail light cladding Rs 1,499 Faux hood scoop Rs 1,999 Mud flap (4 nos.) Rs 599 Bonnet decal Rs 1,349 Bezel on lower grille Rs 699 Insert on upper grille Rs 1,999 Skid plate garnish Rs 899

These are the exterior accessories available with the Kia Syros. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this premium sub-4m SUV.

Interior And Lifestyle Accessories

Accessory Name Price Leatherette steering wheel cover Rs 999 Leatherette seat cover Rs 8,499 to Rs 8,999 Floor mats Rs 3,199 to Rs 8,499 Mats for front cupholders Rs 180 Boot mat Rs 1,549 Front headrest cushion (1 no.) Rs 1,549 Rear headrest cushion (1 no.) Rs 1,399 Screen protector Rs 799 Boot sill guard Rs 1,499 Door sill guard Rs 849 Seatbelt cover Rs 549 Window sunshades Rs 2,799

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed

Powertrain Options

The Kia Syros borrows a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Sonet, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 120 PS 116 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Fuel efficiency (claimed) 18.20 kmpl (MT) / 17.68 kmpl (DCT) 20.75 kmpl (MT) / 17.65 kmpl (AT)

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Price And Rivals

Prices of the Kia Syros range between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.