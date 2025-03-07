Kia Syros Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed
- 3.6K Views
-
- Write a comment
The Kia Syros comes with exterior accessories including decals and car cover, while the interior items include sill guards, floor mats and seat covers
The Kia Syros is one of the most recent mass-market launches in India, and it has a boxy shape and a unique design that looks different from the other sub-4m SUVs. However, if you want to make your Syros look more unique, Kia is providing a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs that you can choose as per your preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Syros:
Exterior Accessories
|
Accessory Name
|
Price
|
Car cover
|
Rs 2,299
|
Emblem on C-pillar
|
Rs 549
|
Decal on doors
|
Rs 1,349
|
Front fender decal
|
Rs 1,099 to Rs 1,999
|
Door visor
|
Rs 3,299
|
Insert on skid plate
|
Rs 1,699
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 449
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,999
|
Roof-mounted spoiler
|
Rs 6,499
|
Tail gate beading
|
Rs 1,149 to Rs 1,499
|
‘Syros’ branding at front
|
Rs 1,299
|
ORVM cover - Black
|
Rs 1,249
|
ORVM cover - Dark Chrome
|
Rs 1,799
|
Key cover
|
Rs 599
|
Headlight cladding
|
Rs 1,749
|
Tail light cladding
|
Rs 1,499
|
Faux hood scoop
|
Rs 1,999
|
Mud flap (4 nos.)
|
Rs 599
|
Bonnet decal
|
Rs 1,349
|
Bezel on lower grille
|
Rs 699
|
Insert on upper grille
|
Rs 1,999
|
Skid plate garnish
|
Rs 899
These are the exterior accessories available with the Kia Syros. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this premium sub-4m SUV.
Interior And Lifestyle Accessories
|
Accessory Name
|
Price
|
Leatherette steering wheel cover
|
Rs 999
|
Leatherette seat cover
|
Rs 8,499 to Rs 8,999
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 3,199 to Rs 8,499
|
Mats for front cupholders
|
Rs 180
|
Boot mat
|
Rs 1,549
|
Front headrest cushion (1 no.)
|
Rs 1,549
|
Rear headrest cushion (1 no.)
|
Rs 1,399
|
Screen protector
|
Rs 799
|
Boot sill guard
|
Rs 1,499
|
Door sill guard
|
Rs 849
|
Seatbelt cover
|
Rs 549
|
Window sunshades
|
Rs 2,799
Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed
Powertrain Options
The Kia Syros borrows a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Sonet, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
Fuel efficiency (claimed)
|
18.20 kmpl (MT) / 17.68 kmpl (DCT)
|
20.75 kmpl (MT) / 17.65 kmpl (AT)
*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission
Price And Rivals
Prices of the Kia Syros range between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO.
Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.