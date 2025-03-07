All
    Kia Syros Exterior And Interior Accessories Detailed

    Modified On Mar 07, 2025 11:36 AM By Dipan for Kia Syros

    The Kia Syros comes with exterior accessories including decals and car cover, while the interior items include sill guards, floor mats and seat covers

    The Kia Syros is one of the most recent mass-market launches in India, and it has a boxy shape and a unique design that looks different from the other sub-4m SUVs. However, if you want to make your Syros look more unique, Kia is providing a variety of exterior and interior accessory packs that you can choose as per your preferences. Let us first talk about the exterior accessories that are being offered with the new Syros:

    Exterior Accessories

    Accessory Name

    Price

    Car cover

    Rs 2,299

    Emblem on C-pillar

    Rs 549

    Decal on doors

    Rs 1,349

    Front fender decal

    Rs 1,099 to Rs 1,999

    Door visor

    Rs 3,299

    Insert on skid plate

    Rs 1,699

    Door edge guard

    Rs 449

    Body side moulding

    Rs 1,999 to Rs 2,999

    Roof-mounted spoiler

    Rs 6,499

    Tail gate beading

    Rs 1,149 to Rs 1,499

    ‘Syros’ branding at front

    Rs 1,299

    ORVM cover - Black

    Rs 1,249

    ORVM cover - Dark Chrome

    Rs 1,799

    Key cover

    Rs 599

    Headlight cladding

    Rs 1,749

    Tail light cladding

    Rs 1,499

    Faux hood scoop

    Rs 1,999

    Mud flap (4 nos.)

    Rs 599

    Bonnet decal

    Rs 1,349

    Bezel on lower grille

    Rs 699

    Insert on upper grille

    Rs 1,999

    Skid plate garnish

    Rs 899

    These are the exterior accessories available with the Kia Syros. Now, let’s explore the range of interior accessories offered for this premium sub-4m SUV.

    Interior And Lifestyle Accessories

    Accessory Name

    Price

    Leatherette steering wheel cover

    Rs 999

    Leatherette seat cover

    Rs 8,499 to Rs 8,999

    Floor mats

    Rs 3,199 to Rs 8,499

    Mats for front cupholders

    Rs 180

    Boot mat

    Rs 1,549

    Front headrest cushion (1 no.)

    Rs 1,549 

    Rear headrest cushion (1 no.)

    Rs 1,399

    Screen protector

    Rs 799

    Boot sill guard

    Rs 1,499

    Door sill guard

    Rs 849

    Seatbelt cover

    Rs 549

    Window sunshades

    Rs 2,799

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed

    Powertrain Options

    Kia Syros engine

    The Kia Syros borrows a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Sonet, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    120 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    172 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    Fuel efficiency (claimed)

    18.20 kmpl (MT) / 17.68 kmpl (DCT)

    20.75 kmpl (MT) / 17.65 kmpl (AT)

    *DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

    Price And Rivals

    Prices of the Kia Syros range between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other sub-4m SUVs like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza and Mahindra XUV 3XO.

