Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed

The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the latest all-electric vehicles to be launched in our market. It is sold in four broad trams: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence, which are priced in the range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Hyundai SUV does have an attractive design, if you still wish to add more bling to your Creta Electric, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:

Exterior Accessories

Accessory Item Price Chrome window beltline Rs 2,138 Outside door handles (chrome) Rs 1,379 Tail light garnish Rs 1,202 ORVM garnish Rs 998 Heat control sunroof film Rs 6,399 to Rs 6,899 Sidestep Rs 18,999 Body side moulding Rs 2,999 Door cladding Rs 9,859 Door edge guard Rs 409 Door visor Rs 1,591 Faux door side vents Rs 1,089 Hood scoops Rs 2,411 Mudflaps Rs 549 Body cover Rs 3,299

Interior And Lifestyle Accessories

Accessory Item Price Key cover Rs 677 NFC card holder Rs 599 NFC card key Rs 1,799 Sunshades Rs 2,999 Sporty pedal covers Rs 1,999 Seatbelt cover Rs 499 Neck rest and cushion kit Rs 2,999 Premium boot mat Rs 5,199 3D boot mat Rs 2,159 Floor mats Rs 3,499 to Rs 8,399 Front trunk mat Rs 999 Seat covers Rs 7,999 to Rs 12,199 Pet protection cover Rs 3,999 Screen protector Rs 999 Dashcam Rs 13,999 Premium keychain Rs 227 Mobile fast charger Rs 800 Backseat organiser Rs 1,076 Boot organiser Rs 1,787 Tyre valve caps Rs 143 Car perfume Rs 462 Humidifier Rs 1,513 Vacuum cleaner Rs 1,999 Dual port charger with 3 in 1 cable Rs 882 Mobile holder Rs 629 Emergency car safety kit Rs 5,150 Car documents organiser Rs 543 Tyre inflator Rs 3,291 Tyre puncture kit Rs 359 Height adjuster Rs 1,481 Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) Rs 5,049 Car care kit Rs 1,626

Powertrain

Hyundai offers the Creta Electric with two battery choices: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and the other a 51.4 kWh unit having a claimed range of 473 km. It gets a single electric motor making 135 PS with the smaller battery pack and 171 PS with the latter.

The EV can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes using a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC home charger takes up to 4 hours 50 minutes to top up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.

Hyundai Creta Electric Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric goes up against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and Maruti e Vitara.

