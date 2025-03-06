All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed

    Published On Mar 06, 2025 04:52 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta Electric

    • 3.9K Views
    • Write a comment

    Exterior items on offer include multiple chrome garnishes, while there’s also many lifestyle-oriented accessories available with Hyundai’s newest electric SUV

    Hyundai Creta Electric accessories detailed

    The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the latest all-electric vehicles to be launched in our market. It is sold in four broad trams: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence, which are priced in the range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Hyundai SUV does have an attractive design, if you still wish to add more bling to your Creta Electric, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:

    Exterior Accessories

    Hyundai Creta Electric exterior accessories

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Chrome window beltline

    Rs 2,138

    Outside door handles (chrome)

    Rs 1,379

    Tail light garnish

    Rs 1,202

    ORVM garnish

    Rs 998

    Heat control sunroof film

    Rs 6,399 to Rs 6,899

    Sidestep

    Rs 18,999

    Body side moulding

    Rs 2,999

    Door cladding

    Rs 9,859

    Door edge guard

    Rs 409

    Door visor

    Rs 1,591

    Faux door side vents

    Rs 1,089

    Hood scoops

    Rs 2,411

    Mudflaps

    Rs 549

    Body cover

    Rs 3,299

    Interior And Lifestyle Accessories

    Hyundai Creta Electric interior accessories

    Accessory Item

    Price

    Key cover

    Rs 677

    NFC card holder

    Rs 599

    NFC card key

    Rs 1,799

    Sunshades

    Rs 2,999

    Sporty pedal covers

    Rs 1,999

    Seatbelt cover

    Rs 499

    Neck rest and cushion kit

    Rs 2,999

    Premium boot mat

    Rs 5,199

    3D boot mat

    Rs 2,159

    Floor mats

    Rs 3,499 to Rs 8,399

    Front trunk mat

    Rs 999

    Seat covers

    Rs 7,999 to Rs 12,199

    Pet protection cover

    Rs 3,999

    Screen protector

    Rs 999

    Dashcam

    Rs 13,999

    Premium keychain

    Rs 227

    Mobile fast charger

    Rs 800

    Backseat organiser

    Rs 1,076

    Boot organiser

    Rs 1,787

    Tyre valve caps

    Rs 143

    Car perfume

    Rs 462

    Humidifier

    Rs 1,513

    Vacuum cleaner

    Rs 1,999

    Dual port charger with 3 in 1 cable

    Rs 882

    Mobile holder

    Rs 629

    Emergency car safety kit

    Rs 5,150

    Car documents organiser

    Rs 543

    Tyre inflator

    Rs 3,291

    Tyre puncture kit

    Rs 359

    Height adjuster

    Rs 1,481

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    Rs 5,049

    Car care kit

    Rs 1,626

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta Receives Model Year Updates, Panoramic Sunroof Now Affordable By Rs 1.5 Lakh

    Powertrain

    Hyundai offers the Creta Electric with two battery choices: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and the other a 51.4 kWh unit having a claimed range of 473 km. It gets a single electric motor making 135 PS with the smaller battery pack and 171 PS with the latter.

    The EV can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes using a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC home charger takes up to 4 hours 50 minutes to top up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.

    Hyundai Creta Electric Rivals

    Hyundai Creta Electric rear

    The Hyundai Creta Electric goes up against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and Maruti e Vitara.

    Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Hyundai Creta Electric

    Explore More on Hyundai Creta Electric

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Electric Cars

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    Electric Car
    • Maruti e Vitara
      Maruti e Vitara
      Rs.17 - 22.50 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia EV6 2025
      Kia EV6 2025
      Rs.63 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG Cyberster
      MG Cyberster
      Rs.80 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • MG M9
      MG M9
      Rs.70 LakhEstimated
      Mar 2025: Expected Launch
    • Kia Carens EV
      Kia Carens EV
      Rs.16 LakhEstimated
      Apr 2025: Expected Launch
    Upcoming Electric Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience