Hyundai Creta Electric Accessories And Prices Detailed
Published On Mar 06, 2025 04:52 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta Electric
Exterior items on offer include multiple chrome garnishes, while there’s also many lifestyle-oriented accessories available with Hyundai’s newest electric SUV
The Hyundai Creta Electric is one of the latest all-electric vehicles to be launched in our market. It is sold in four broad trams: Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence, which are priced in the range of Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.38 lakh (introductory ex-showroom Delhi). Although the Hyundai SUV does have an attractive design, if you still wish to add more bling to your Creta Electric, here’s its complete accessories list along with prices:
Exterior Accessories
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Chrome window beltline
|
Rs 2,138
|
Outside door handles (chrome)
|
Rs 1,379
|
Tail light garnish
|
Rs 1,202
|
ORVM garnish
|
Rs 998
|
Heat control sunroof film
|
Rs 6,399 to Rs 6,899
|
Sidestep
|
Rs 18,999
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 2,999
|
Door cladding
|
Rs 9,859
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 409
|
Door visor
|
Rs 1,591
|
Faux door side vents
|
Rs 1,089
|
Hood scoops
|
Rs 2,411
|
Mudflaps
|
Rs 549
|
Body cover
|
Rs 3,299
Interior And Lifestyle Accessories
|
Accessory Item
|
Price
|
Key cover
|
Rs 677
|
NFC card holder
|
Rs 599
|
NFC card key
|
Rs 1,799
|
Sunshades
|
Rs 2,999
|
Sporty pedal covers
|
Rs 1,999
|
Seatbelt cover
|
Rs 499
|
Neck rest and cushion kit
|
Rs 2,999
|
Premium boot mat
|
Rs 5,199
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 2,159
|
Floor mats
|
Rs 3,499 to Rs 8,399
|
Front trunk mat
|
Rs 999
|
Seat covers
|
Rs 7,999 to Rs 12,199
|
Pet protection cover
|
Rs 3,999
|
Screen protector
|
Rs 999
|
Dashcam
|
Rs 13,999
|
Premium keychain
|
Rs 227
|
Mobile fast charger
|
Rs 800
|
Backseat organiser
|
Rs 1,076
|
Boot organiser
|
Rs 1,787
|
Tyre valve caps
|
Rs 143
|
Car perfume
|
Rs 462
|
Humidifier
|
Rs 1,513
|
Vacuum cleaner
|
Rs 1,999
|
Dual port charger with 3 in 1 cable
|
Rs 882
|
Mobile holder
|
Rs 629
|
Emergency car safety kit
|
Rs 5,150
|
Car documents organiser
|
Rs 543
|
Tyre inflator
|
Rs 3,291
|
Tyre puncture kit
|
Rs 359
|
Height adjuster
|
Rs 1,481
|
Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
|
Rs 5,049
|
Car care kit
|
Rs 1,626
Powertrain
Hyundai offers the Creta Electric with two battery choices: a 42 kWh pack with an ARAI-rated range of 390 km and the other a 51.4 kWh unit having a claimed range of 473 km. It gets a single electric motor making 135 PS with the smaller battery pack and 171 PS with the latter.
The EV can be juiced up from 10-80 percent in 58 minutes using a DC fast charger, while an 11 kW AC home charger takes up to 4 hours 50 minutes to top up the battery from 10 to 100 percent.
Hyundai Creta Electric Rivals
The Hyundai Creta Electric goes up against the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV and Maruti e Vitara.
