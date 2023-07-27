Kia Seltos vs Skoda Kushaq vs Volkswagen Taigun: Turbo DCT Claimed Mileage Comparison

Modified On Jul 27, 2023 05:58 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

All three come with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed DCT, but how do their differences affect their efficiency?

The Kia Seltos recently underwent a midlife update, which saw it get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine replacing its 1.4-litre turbo unit. The automatic transmission option is still a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), but this new powertrain brings it level with the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun duo. All three SUVs here offer their respective 1.5-litre turbo engines with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), but there are some key differences in their performance and efficiency.

Powertrains And Mileage Figures Compared

Specification New Kia Seltos Skoda Kushaq VW Taigun Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 160PS 150PS Torque 253Nm 250Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT 7-speed DCT Claimed Mileage 17.9kmpl 18.86kmpl 19.01kmpl

As seen above, the Taigun’s turbo-petrol unit with the DCT option is the most frugal of the three here while the Seltos is the thirstiest. We believe the higher claimed mileage of the Skoda-VW duo could be down to two things:

The Seltos’ turbo unit produces more power and torque, which increases the fuel consumption and subsequently leads to lower efficiency. Skoda and Volkswagen have equipped their turbo-petrol engines with active cylinder deactivation technology (ACT), which shuts off two cylinders under low stress scenarios, thereby returning a higher mileage.

It is also worth noting that while the new Kia Seltos’ turbo-DCT is not as efficient as the VW-Skoda powertrain, it is more economical than its previous turbo-DCT option despite the increased performance.

Also Read: Skoda Organises Nationwide Monsoon Service Camp Starting Today

Which Variants Get These Powertrain Options?

Kia offers its turbo-DCT combo only on the higher-spec HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line variants of the Seltos. The only other transmission option for this powerful engine is the 6-speed iMT (manual without a clutch pedal) with the HTX+ trim.

When it comes to Skoda and VW, only the former has provided the mid-spec Ambition and top-spec Style trims of the Kushaq with the said combo, that too only with the sunroof-equipped Style variant. The Volkswagen Taigun, on the other hand, is available with this engine-gearbox option in the Performance Line variants, i.e., the GT, GT+ and GT Edge. Here, the alternative transmission option for the 150PS turbo-petrol engine is a proper 6-speed manual.

Prices Of Turbo Variants

The Seltos turbo’s prices range from Rs 19.20 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. On the other hand, the Kushaq and Taigun’s turbo-petrol prices fall between Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 19.69 lakh. Not only is the Seltos the costliest of the lot here, but it’s also become the costliest SUV in its space.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift's Variant-wise Features Revealed

With three compact SUVs getting a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT option, which one will be your pick? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Seltos on road price