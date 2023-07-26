Modified On Jul 26, 2023 06:06 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

All existing and new Skoda customers are eligible to get benefits on parts and accessories during the campaign

Skoda’s monsoon service camp is active till August 7.

Get 15 percent off on select parts, also save up to 10 percent on select accessories and value-added services.

Customers can also avail benefits of up to 20 percent on second and third year roadside assistance.

The monsoon package also allows customers to have a warranty of up to 8 years/1,50,000km.

Skoda is also offering assured gifts to customers who are upgrading to Continental tyres.

Skoda has introduced a two-week-long monsoon service camp across all its authorized dealerships in India. The camp, starting today, will run until August 7. During this period, customers will receive multiple benefits on parts, value-added services, and even warranty extensions.

Customers who visit Skoda service centers during the monsoon service camp will receive up to 15 percent discount on select parts, as well as a rebate of up to 10 percent on select accessories and value-added services. Additionally, the automaker is offering up to 20 percent off on the extension of second and third-year roadside assistance.

Skoda has tied up with Continental Tyres for this monsoon service camp and customers who switch to that brand for their new set will get additional gifts. The monsoon warranty package, in addition to the SuperCare Maintenance package, Extended warranty, and Anytime warranty, allows benefits to customers having an effective warranty of up to 8 years/1,50,000km and roadside assistance for up to nine years.

According to Skoda, existing and new customers alike are eligible to avail both the Extended and Anytime warranty packages during any period of their ownership. We have also detailed Skoda’s Anytime Warranty package in this story.

Skoda currently retails three models in India: Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq. Skoda also recently introduced a limited-run Matte edition of the Kushaq, more about which you can read here.

