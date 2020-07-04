Kia Seltos Gets New Special Gravity Edition In Korea, Will It Come To India?

Published On Jul 04, 2020 02:07 PM By Sonny for Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos is a global offering from the Korean carmaker. It now gets a special cosmetic package called the Gravity edition which is only offered in its home market.

The Gravity edition features a studded grille design instead of the usual diamond pattern grille. It also gets a different design for the 18-inch alloy wheels and a beefier rear skid plate. The dark blue paint option is not exclusive to the special edition Seltos.

While the cabin of the regular Korea-spec Seltos features a black-brown dual tone theme, the Gravity edition offers it with a new grey and black interior theme. It makes the cabin look sportier than before but not as sporty as the all-black themed interior of the Seltos GT Line offered in India.

There are no mechanical changes to report about unlike the X-Line concepts showcased in 2019 that were modified for off-road adventures. The Korea-spec Seltos gets 1.6-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines along with a 4WD option as well. In India, Kia offers the compact SUV with three engines - 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The Seltos is priced from Rs 9.89 lakh to Rs 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

This cosmetic package is yet another example that highlights the Kia SUV’s potential for factory-fitted customisation. Would you like to see the Gravity edition Seltos offered in India? Or would you prefer another design for our market? Let us know in the comments below.

