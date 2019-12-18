Skoda’s Kia Seltos-rival’s Interior Teased Ahead Of Auto Expo 2020

Published On Dec 18, 2019 02:49 PM By Dhruv.A for Skoda Kamiq

The Skoda’s Vision IN will get the brand lettering instead of the logo on its steering wheel

Sketches reveal a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system.

The Skoda compact SUV will be the first SUV in the segment to get a virtual cockpit instrument cluster.

Interior looks similar to Skoda’s latest compact models like the Euro-spec Kamiq, new Rapid and Scala

It will run on a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Kamiq-based SUV will rival Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks.

Production-spec model will launch in Q2 2021

Skoda India has revealed the interior sketches of its upcoming compact SUV that will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos and the Hyundai Creta. Due for a launch in 2021, the SUV will be based on the Kamiq. It will debut at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi as a concept. It features fancy touches and premium features that haven’t been seen in its segment or even above it.

The Skoda Vision IN’s interior will get a whiff of orange across several touchpoints such as the dashboard, door trims and even the sides of its central console. The highlight here is a free-floating touchscreen infotainment unit, which could be a 9.25-inch unit (similar to the Euro-spec model). This unit gets Android Auto as well as wireless Apple CarPlay feature.

Skoda has also confirmed a fully digital instrument cluster for the Vision IN that relays navigation, engine statistics, and other information. The multi-function steering wheel is a three-spoke flat bottomed unit with chrome knurl finish and Skoda lettering instead of the winged arrow. The central tunnel also features an automatic gear selector and a blacked-out plate probably for wireless charging. We expect Skoda to offer a panoramic sunroof on the SUV.

The MQB A0 IN-based Skoda Vision IN will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder TSI turbo petrol engine (115PS/200Nm) initially as the carmaker will do away with diesel powertrains in the BS6 era. Expect it to offer a factory-fitted CNG kit as well. Transmission options should include the 7-speed DSG along with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of exteriors, the upcoming offering is 4.26 meters in length, which is pretty close to the 4,241mm long Euro-spec Kamiq. We recently caught the Skoda Kamiq testing in India and here’s what we found out.

The India-spec Kamiq will be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo followed by a launch in the second quarter of 2021. With prices expected to hover between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh, it will take on the likes of Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Nissan Kicks. While the Euro-spec compact SUV is known as the Kamiq, the India-spec model could get a new name.