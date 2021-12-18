Published On Dec 18, 2021 09:44 AM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The three-row MPV offers many safety features as standard

Kia has globally unveiled the Carens three-row people mover in India. The Carens shares its platform with the Hyundai Alcazar and will be available with the option of six and seven seats.

Since it’s a Kia, we know it will be fully loaded with features and as expected, it does. So, here are its top 10 features:

A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with 8-speaker Bose sound system

The Carens features a dashboard-integrated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. For changing the music, mode or other options, you’ll get touch-enabled controls just below the infotainment. There’s also an 8-speaker Bose sound system equipped onboard

Connected car tech with remote operation

The Carens gets the next-gen Kia Connect internet car technology, which replaces the previous UVO system. The tech will include features such as geofencing, live vehicle status and tracking and certain remote controlled features like engine start/stop, climate control operation, and door lock/unlock. The tech also supports commands in ten native languages. You can use some of the remote operation features from the key itself, otherwise you can use the Kia connect app for all.

Standard Active Safety Features

The Carens gets all-wheel disc brakes, hill start/descent assist, vehicle stability management (VSM), brake assist, and electronic stability control (ESC) - all as standard.

Standard Six Airbags

The Carens features six airbags (dual front, side and curtain) as a standard fitment across all trims, which is a segment-first feature. Even it's Hyundai sibling does not offer this safety feature as standard.

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

The three-row Kia offers Highline TPMS as standard across all trims. This means, you can access the tyrewise PSI (pressure) and get notified about low tyre pressure or deflation, right on your instrument cluster.

Electric one-touch tumble second-row seats

The seven-seater variants of the Carens feature electric one-touch tumble seats. You just have to press a button installed on top of the second-row seat and it will automatically tumble down to make way for the third row.

Electric Sunroof

Kia offers an electric sunroof with the Carens, likely to be limited to the range-topping variants. Interestingly, it’s not a panoramic sunroof as seen on its Hyundai sibling, the Alcazar.

Roof-mounted AC vents

The Carens offers AC vents for all the three rows. However, the second and third row get roof-infused vents that, as seen on the six seater variant, do not protrude. Plus, we can see that every passenger gets its own AC vent.

Ventilated Front Seats

The Carens offers ventilated front seats with three levels, likely to be limited to the range-topping variants.

Practicality Features

The Carens offers many practical features such as wireless charger, puddle lamp with KIA logo, front parking sensors, rain-sensing wipers, door sunshades, and USB chargers for all rows.

The Kia Carens is likely to be powered by the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines. While a 7-speed DCT (for the turbo) and 6-speed AT (for the diesel) have been confirmed, a 6-speed manual transmission could also be an option for both.