Kia Carens Fuel Economy And 0-100KMPH Acceleration Figures Detailed
Modified On Feb 03, 2022 05:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens
The turbo-petrol mill is slightly more efficient than the naturally aspirated motor
The diesel engine is the most fuel efficient, offering 18.4kmpl to 21.3kmpl.
The turbo-DCT combination will offer you slightly more fuel economy than its manual counterpart.
Carens borrows the Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the same transmissions.
Offered in 6 and 7-seater configurations with a choice of five variants.
Kia is expected to launch the Carens three-row RV this month. It's official bookings and series production are already underway. Ahead of this, here are the Carens’ fuel economy figures.
|
Engine and Gearbox combination
|
Fuel economy (As claimed by ARAI)
|
Seltos fuel economy
|
0-100kmph acceleration time
|
1.5-litre petrol/manual
|
15.7kmpl
|
16.5kmpl
|
11.5 seconds
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol/manual
|
16.2kmpl
|
16.1kmpl
|
10 seconds
|
1.4-litre turbo-petrol/DCT
|
16.5kmpl
|
16.5kmpl
|
10.2 seconds
|
1.5-litre diesel/manual
|
21.3kmpl
|
21kmpl
|
12.4 seconds
|
1.5-litre diesel/AT
|
18.4kmpl
|
18kmpl
|
13.4 seconds
The diesel-manual combination is obviously the most fuel efficient, followed by the diesel-AT.
The turbo-petrol engine is more efficient than the naturally aspirated petrol engine. Although, there’s hardly any difference (0.5kmpl to 0.8 kmpl).
The DCT variants are slightly more efficient than the turbo-petrol’s manual variants.
While acceleration in an MPV is not important, you can still see the turbo-petrol manual combination is the quickest here. It can complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 10 seconds, while the DCT completes the same in 10.2 seconds.
The Carens borrows the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A 6-speed manual will be standard and the automatic options will only come with the diesel (6-speed AT) and the turbo-petrol mill (7-speed DCT).
The Kia Carens is offered in 6 and 7-seater configurations. You’ll have five variants to choose from: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.
Features onboard include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a digitized driver’s display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, electric one-touch tumble second row seat, and an electric sunroof.
In terms of safety, the Kia Carens comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, all-wheel disc brakes, and hill assist/descent control as standard. The top-end variants will additionally get front parking sensors and a rear parking camera.
The Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.
