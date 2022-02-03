  • English
Kia Carens Fuel Economy And 0-100KMPH Acceleration Figures Detailed

Modified On Feb 03, 2022 05:26 PM By Tarun for Kia Carens

The turbo-petrol mill is slightly more efficient than the naturally aspirated motor

  • The diesel engine is the most fuel efficient, offering 18.4kmpl to 21.3kmpl. 

  • The turbo-DCT combination will offer you slightly more fuel economy than its manual counterpart. 

  • Carens borrows the Seltos’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, with the same transmissions. 

  • Offered in 6 and 7-seater configurations with a choice of five variants. 

Kia is expected to launch the Carens three-row RV this month. It's official bookings and series production are already underway. Ahead of this, here are the Carens’ fuel economy figures. 

Engine and Gearbox combination

Fuel economy (As claimed by ARAI)

Seltos fuel economy

0-100kmph acceleration time

1.5-litre petrol/manual

15.7kmpl

16.5kmpl

11.5 seconds

1.4-litre turbo-petrol/manual

16.2kmpl

16.1kmpl

10 seconds

1.4-litre turbo-petrol/DCT

16.5kmpl

16.5kmpl

10.2 seconds

1.5-litre diesel/manual

21.3kmpl

21kmpl

12.4 seconds

1.5-litre diesel/AT

18.4kmpl

18kmpl

13.4 seconds

  • The diesel-manual combination is obviously the most fuel efficient, followed by the diesel-AT. 

  • The turbo-petrol engine is more efficient than the naturally aspirated petrol engine. Although, there’s hardly any difference (0.5kmpl to 0.8 kmpl). 

  • The DCT variants are slightly more efficient than the turbo-petrol’s manual variants. 

While acceleration in an MPV is not important, you can still see the turbo-petrol manual combination is the quickest here. It can complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 10 seconds, while the DCT completes the same in 10.2 seconds. 

The Carens borrows the Seltos’ 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. A 6-speed manual will be standard and the automatic options will only come with the diesel (6-speed AT) and the turbo-petrol mill (7-speed DCT). 

The Kia Carens is offered in 6 and 7-seater configurations. You’ll have five variants to choose from: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Features onboard include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car tech, a digitized driver’s display, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, electric one-touch tumble second row seat, and an electric sunroof. 

Kia Carens fuel efficiency

In terms of safety, the Kia Carens comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, tyre pressure monitoring, all-wheel disc brakes, and hill assist/descent control as standard. The top-end variants will additionally get front parking sensors and a rear parking camera. 

The Kia Carens is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be an alternative to the Hyundai AlcazarMG Hector PlusTata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

