From 14 to 18 June, JLR customers can get a free vehicle inspection and avail exclusive deals on other services and accessories

Jaguar Land Rover is organising a 5-day service camp from 14 to 18 June as part of its annual ‘Monsoon Service Camp.’ Through the camp, customers can avail a complimentary vehicle check-up that includes a 32-point vehicle health check-up, brake and wiper check, tyre and fluid check, and battery check-up.

Apart from these complimentary services, customers can benefit from offers on goods, accessories and value-added services. The camp will take place through all its 25 retailers in 21 cities across India.

The camp also includes a ‘Chauffeur Training Program’ that will brief the chauffeurs of JLR owners on vehicle maintenance and driving tips for the monsoon season.

Mumbai, June 13, 2022: Jaguar Land Rover, India today announced their annual Monsoon Service Camp, exclusively for its customers, from 14th to 18th June 2022 across all authorised retailers in India. At the camp, customers can benefit from complimentary vehicle check and exclusive offers on Branded Goods, Accessories and Value-Added Services. All vehicles will be attended to by highly trained Jaguar and Land Rover technicians and receive the assurance of Jaguar and Land Rover Genuine Parts, where necessary.

To ensure every journey during the monsoon season is made safe and secure, the camp will offer complimentary 32-point Electronic Vehicle Health Check-Up, Brake and Wiper check, Tyre and Fluid Level check, as well as a comprehensive Battery Health check.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said: “We remain committed to providing our customers with services that deliver best in class care for their vehicles, along with a safe and efficient driving experience. Our Monsoon Service Camp is designed to address the seasonal needs of all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners by equipping them with monsoon ready cars, peace of mind, and a seamless driving experience at all times.”

For customers with chauffeurs, the service camp will also include a specially curated Chauffeur Training Program* that will cover all aspects of driving and vehicle maintenance in the monsoon season.

To avail these services, customers can schedule an appointment with the closest authorised retailer between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm from 14th to 18th June 2022.