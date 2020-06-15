Hyundai Creta Beats Kia Seltos To Take The Top Spot In May 2020 Sales

Published On Jun 15, 2020 12:42 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The Kia Seltos and Nissan Kicks are the only SUVs to witness a positive growth when their year-on-year market share is considered

The compact SUV segment has been dominated by the Kia Seltos from the time it was introduced in our market. Though total car sales have been comparatively low in May when compared to previous months, a majority of the carmakers managed to ship over 100 units of their SUVs. The segment recently saw the reintroduction of the Hyundai Creta with new powertrain options and an updated feature list. It also recently witnessed the introduction of the Kicks BS6 with the most powerful engine (new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol) of the lot. Let’s take a look at how each SUV fared in May 2020:

Compact SUVs & crossovers May 2020 April 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 3212 0 0 55.88 60.91 -5.03 4617 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 0 0 0 0 10.13 -10.13 722 Renault Duster 138 0 0 2.4 4.52 -2.12 410 Renault Captur 0 0 0 0 0.51 -0.51 20 Kia Seltos 1611 0 0 28.02 0 27.51 9190 Nissan Kicks 74 0 0 1.28 0.53 0.75 288 Mahindra Scorpio 713 0 0 12.4 23.38 -10.98 2399 Total 5748 0 0 99.98

Takeaway

The second-gen Hyundai Creta takes the top spot on the sales chart in May with a market share of almost 56 per cent. Hyundai is the only brand that managed to ship over 3000 units of its SUV. The Creta also happens to be the best-selling vehicle last month , taking the crown from Maruti.

Kia’s Seltos , the Creta’s sibling, is also its arch-rival and is ranked second in terms of units shipped. Its market share stands a little over 28 per cent.

Mahindra shipped 700-odd units of the Scorpio in May. Its year-on-year market share went down by almost 11 per cent.

The Duster’s market share of over 2 per cent can be attributed to the 100-odd units shipped by Renault. Renault will be introducing the Duster’s Turbo variant soon.

Nissan is the only brand to ship less than 100 units of its SUV. The Kicks has the least market share of 1.28 per cent.

The Maruti S-Cross and Renault Captur are yet to be upgraded to BS6 standards. The BS6 versions of both models are expected to be launched in the coming weeks.

Overall, the segment witnessed total sales of 5,700-odd units whereby the new Creta continued its dominance at the top. With the VW Taigun and Skoda VISION IN expected to arrive in early 2021, the action is only set to get fiercer.

