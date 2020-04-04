Hyundai Creta Makes A Comeback In March 2020 Sales

Published On Apr 04, 2020 02:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The segment witnessed an overall drop in demand of over 13 per cent compared to February 2020

The Hyundai Creta is back, now in its second-gen avatar that comes with mechanical and feature upgrades and is looking to reclaim the top-spot of the segment. Its sibling, the Kia Seltos , is still topping the sales chart in March 2020. However, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that’s spread all across the globe has hugely affected the sales of all vehicles. India has also been in lockdown since March 24. Here’s how each of them fared in March:

March 2020 February 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 6706 700 858 45.06 53.93 -8.87 5818 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 0 0 0 0 11.41 -11.41 843 Renault Duster 150 642 -76.63 1 4.13 -3.13 579 Renault Captur 0 0 0 0 1.61 -1.61 60 Kia Seltos 7466 14024 -46.76 50.17 0 48.56 11380 Nissan Kicks 519 267 94.38 3.48 3.3 0.18 287 Mahindra Scorpio 40 1505 -97.34 0.26 25.59 -25.33 3931 Total 14881 17138 -13.16 99.97

Takeaways

Like we saw in the last few months, Kia’s SUV continues to be the best-selling compact SUV in March as well. However, its MoM (month-on-month) figure has gone down by over 45 per cent. Kia managed to ship less than 10,000 units of the Seltos in March. One of the reasons for the decrease in sales is certainly the arrival of the second-gen Hyundai Creta.

Hyundai’s compact SUV, the Creta, is back in the market in its second-gen avatar. It currently holds the second largest market share of 45 per cent in the segment. Hyundai shipped 6,700-odd units of the SUV in March.

The Nissan Kicks is the only SUV other than the new Hyundai Creta to register a positive month-on-month growth. It will soon be upgraded to meet the latest BS6 norms and is also expected to get a new powerful 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

Renault’s Duster now holds a market share of 1 per cent as its MoM figure went down by almost 77 per cent. Renault launched the BS6 Duster recently, while the Duster Turbo variant is expected to be launched soon.

While the Scorpio held the second spot in February, Mahindra only managed to ship 40 units of the SUV in March. Its month-on-month figures shrunk by over 97 per cent and the Scorpio now holds a market share of 0.26 per cent. The BS6 Scorpio still hasn’t been launched while the next-gen of the SUV will come in 2021.

The Maruti S-Cross and Renault Captur are yet to be upgraded to BS6 standards. Both the carmakers have stopped the production of their models. While Maruti is expected to launch the S-Cross petrol in May, the BS6 Captur is expected to be launched soon.

