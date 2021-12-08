Hyundai Will Offer 6 EVs In India By 2028

Published On Dec 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Hyundai Kona

The EVs will be a mix of body styles including SUVs and will cater to the mass-premium and premium segments

Hyundai India has revealed its EV plans from now until 2028 and the Korean carmaker aims to have 6 BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in its India lineup by then. This includes a facelifted Kona EV, meaning that Hyundai will launch 5 new EVs in the next 7 years.

The carmaker already has the e-GMP platform which underpins cars like the IONIQ 5. It will bring it to India as well, meaning that at least one of Hyundai’s global EVs will be coming to our shores as a locally-assembled premium offering. Hyundai also stated that it could use modified versions of its existing platforms to create EV equivalents of their current lineup. These vehicles will be a mix body styles like the compact crossover, SUV and sedan. Cars like the Venue and Creta are prime candidates for an EV makeover.

Also See: Electric Cars In India

While Hyundai hasn’t given out any concrete numbers in terms of the expected range for its upcoming EVs, models on the E-GMP offer around 500kms of range, and a 10 to 80 percent charge time of just 18 minutes using ultra-fast DC charging. It also plans on boosting the charging infrastructure, focussing on home/office setups, roadside assistance and public stations too. Currently, Hyundai provides home chargers to EV buyers that can fully charge their vehicle overnight. It also has a similar charger at more than 100 dealerships, where Kona EV owners can top up the batteries free of cost. It has also tied up with Indian Oil for 50kW fast charging stations at select pumps in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.

Hyundai is the third carmaker out of the top five in India to commit to an EV program in India. In order to achieve its electrification targets, the brand has also stated that it will be investing Rs 4,000 crore in R&D to bring these EVs to life. Tata and Mahindra have shared their electrification plans for similar timelines with Maruti and Kia yet to reveal their concrete plans for EVs in India.

Read More on : Hyundai Kona Automatic