Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Now On Display At Pan-India Dealerships

Modified On Oct 07, 2024

The Venue Adventure Edition is based on the higher-spec S(O) Plus and SX variants with the 1.2-litre N/A petrol engine, and the fully-loaded SX(O) variant with the turbo-petrol unit

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition was launched recently with prices ranging from Rs 10.15 lakh to Rs 13.38 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It introduced a few rugged exterior elements and a new cabin theme on the sub-4m SUV. The Venue Adventure edition has now arrived at dealerships and we have got our hands on some of its real-life images:

Details On The Model Seen

The Venue Adventure Edition on display is finished in the Abyss Black colour. This edition can also be had in Ranger Khaki, Atlas White, and Titan Grey colour options.

The model snapped sports LED projector headlights and LED DRLs. The grille is blacked out. An adventure badge on the front fender and 15-inch steel wheels with black covers can also be seen.

At the rear, it gets a black bumper and LED tail lights, but does not get any wiper or washer.

It has a black interior theme with light green coloured inserts around the touchscreen and AC vents. It has fabric seat upholstery. No leatherette material has been used on the steering wheel and the gear lever.

An 8-inch touchscreen, a manual AC and a day/night IRVM can also be spotted. That said, it does not come with a wireless phone charger and a dual-camera dashcam, both of which are offered with the higher variants. This suggests that the showcased model is the Venue S(O) Plus Adventure variant.

The Venue S(O) Plus Adventure variant comes with a height-adjustable driver’s seat and adjustable headrests on all seats.

Features include a digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 6-speaker sound system. It also has a single-pane sunroof, manual AC with rear vents, a 12V power socket and type-C chargers for front and rear passengers.

Powertrain Options

The Venue S(O) Plus Adventure is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (83 PS/114 Nm), mated exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The other variants of the Venue also come with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/170 Nm) or a 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 PS/250 Nm). The turbo-petrol can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission), while the diesel can only be had with the former.

Price and Rivals

The Venue S(O) Plus Adventure is priced at Rs 10.15 lakh, which is Rs 15,000 more than the standard S(O) Plus variant. Prices of the other variants of the Venue range from Rs 7.94 lakh to Rs 13.44 lakh. Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV rivals the likes of the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV 3XO, while also taking on sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

