Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 5, The New Electric Crossover That Promises 100km From A 5-Minute Charge

Modified On Feb 24, 2021 05:54 PM By Sonny

The Ioniq 5 promises a spacious cabin with a wheelbase longer than that of some full-size SUVs

Hyundai premiered the Ioniq 5, a new mid-size crossover EV.

It is based on the brand's E-GMP platform, with a 3,000mm long wheelbase

To be provided with a choice between 56kWh and 72.6kWh batteries, along with an option of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.

Compatible with 400V and 800V charging infrastructure

Packed with semi-autonomous driver-assistance systems and other creature comforts.

To go on sale later this year

Hyundai has taken the covers off its latest EV, the Ioniq 5 -- a mid-size crossover to be launched in select markets later this year. It will likely have a futuristic design, adequate cabin space, and fast-charging capabilities. The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It will get a choice of two battery packs, along with the option of RWD (rear-wheel-drive) and AWD (all-wheel-drive). Here are the performance ratings for each powertrain of the Ioniq 5:

Powertrain Power Torque 0-100kph 72.6kWh battery with RWD 217PS 350Nm 7.4 seconds 72.6kWh battery with AWD 306PS 605Nm 5.2 seconds 58kWh battery with RWD 170PS 350Nm 8.5 seconds 58kWh battery with AWD 235PS 605Nm 6.1 seconds

Hyundai’s latest EV can support both 400V and 800V charging, which should do away with the need for any additional adapter. A 350kW charger can top up the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 mins, while a 5-minute charge from the same is good for a range of 100km (as per WLTP). The V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality will allow owners to use the car’s battery to power/charge other electronic items.

The E-GMP platform has allowed for a 3,000mm long wheelbase, which is more than 100mm longer than that of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Thanks to it, the 5-seater Ioniq 5 aims to offer a living-room kind of space. The flat floor also allows for the moveable centre console that can slide back by 140mm.

Hyundai has chosen a variety of environmentally-sensitive materials for the various cabin touchpoints. As part of personalisation, the Ioniq 5 will offer a choice of three interior shades. The glass roof, power-adjustable front seats, and slide-adjustable rear seats add to a relaxed in-cabin experience. The Ioniq 5’s interior has an aesthetic design, with a dual-screen setup (12-inch unit each) for the hood-less driver’s display and a touchscreen display for the infotainment system.

The Ioniq 5’s exterior is claimed to be inspired by the Hyundai Pony, a small RWD automobile that was manufactured between 1975 - 1990. The crossover appears athletic and toned, thanks to the sharp character lines and the sporty windscreen rake. Also, the Ioniq 5 gets the biggest rims (20 inches) ever fitted to a Hyundai EV.

On the tech front, the new Hyundai EV is the first from the brand to offer Highway Driving Assist 2 (semi-autonomous driving assists). Other likely features include remote parking assist, Bluelink connected car tech, surround view monitor, forward-collision-avoidance assist, and an Augmented Reality head-up display.

The Ioniq 5 could rival the Tesla Model Y. Also, it has got our hopes up for Kia’s first dedicated EV, expected to debut in March 2021. While we do not know if it would be offered in India, we can expect some cars from the Ioniq EV range to make it to our shores.