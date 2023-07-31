Modified On Jul 31, 2023 06:47 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

This would be the first special edition treatment for the Hyundai Alcazar and the second for the Hyundai Creta

Exterior and interior updates could include “Adventure” badges, black upholstery and Exter’s Ranger Khaki paint option.

Likely to be offered in multiple powertrains and variants with their respective equipment set.

Both the SUVs share features like a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Special editions could be priced at a slight premium over their corresponding standard variants.

Creta and Alcazar Adventure editions are expected to launch near the festive period.

If recent trademark filings are anything to go by, the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Alcazar are set to receive a special edition, each called the “Adventure.” These could be launched around the time of the festive season, which means sometime between late August and early September. Here’s what we believe they could get:

A Slew Of Cosmetic Updates

The special editions of the two SUVs are likely to come in a new exterior shade (possibly the Hyundai Exter’s Ranger Khaki), with a dual-tone combination of a black roof. Other cosmetic upgrades could also include blacked-out ORVM housings, alloy wheels and roof rails. As is a usual trait of special editions, expect these two to get some new badges, or perhaps a decal, to denote their unique nature as well.

What About Their Interior?

Even the interiors of the two SUVs are likely to get an all-black upholstery and theme, with contrast stitching and “Adventure” badges denoting the special edition. We are expecting the Creta and Alcazar Adventure editions to be offered in a couple of variants, each with their respective set of equipment. For now, both the SUVs share some features such as a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen system.

No Changes To Powertrains

The special editions of both the Creta and Alcazar aren’t likely to get any changes under their hoods, and could be offered with both petrol and diesel options. Here’s a look at the model-wise powertrain details:

Creta

Specification 1.5-litre N.A. Petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 116PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Alcazar

Specification 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol 2-litre Diesel Power 160PS 116PS Torque 253Nm 250Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Price And Rivals

We are expecting the Creta and Alcazar’s special editions to command a slight premium over the regular variants they are based on. For now, the compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.87 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh, whereas the 3-row SUV retails between Rs 16.77 lakh and Rs 21.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In their respective segments, other special editions currently available include the Skoda Kushaq-Volkswagen Taigun’s matte editions, and the Tata Safari’s Red Dark and Adventure editions.

