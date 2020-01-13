  • Login / Register
Hyundai Offering Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.5 Lakh On The Tucson, Creta, And Others This January

Published On Jan 13, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Tucson

The Kona Electric, Venue and Elantra facelift continue to be left out from the offers list

Hyundai is currently offering various savings and benefits on most models in its lineup. These offers will be valid until the end of January 2020. Here’s a quick look at the model-wise offers:

Hyundai Santro

Hyundai Santro

Offers

Santro (2019 model)

Santro (2020 model)

Consumer offer

Rs 30,000

Rs 20,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Corporate discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 55,000

Up to Rs 45,000

  • Hyundai is also offering the Santro with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and 3-year road-side assistance (RSA) along with these offers.

  • These offers are valid on all petrol variants of the Santro.

Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai Grand i10

Offers

Grand i10 (2019 model)

Grand i10 (2020 model)

Consumer offer

Rs 40,000

Rs 25,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 20,000

Corporate discount

Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 75,000

Rs 50,000

  • Like the Santro, the Grand i10 gets a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • Hyundai is offering these benefits on both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Offers

Grand i10 Nios (2019 model)

Grand i10 Nios (2020 model)

Consumer offer

Up to Rs 30,000

Up to Rs 30,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 40,000

Up to Rs 40,000

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants of the Grand i10 Nios.

  • It also comes with a 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with 3-year RSA as offered on other Hyundai models.

Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai Elite i20

Variants

Consumer offer

Exchange bonus

Corporate discount

Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (2019 model)

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Elite i20 Sportz+ & above (2019 model)

Rs 40,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Elite i20 Era & Magna+ (2020 model) 

Rs 10,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

Elite i20 Sportz+ & above (2020 model)

Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000

Rs 5,000

  • Hyundai is offering the Elite i20 with total benefits of up to Rs 65,000.

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Moreover, you also get the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty along with the 3-year RSA.

  • Also, Hyundai is expected to launch the third-gen Elite i20 by mid-2020.

Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

Offers

All variants of Xcent except petrol S & petrol SX

Consumer offer

Rs 60,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 30,000

Corporate discount

Rs 5,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 95,000

  • Hyundai is offering the petrol S variant of the Xcent at Rs 5.39 lakh and the petrol SX variant at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

  • Like other Hyundai cars, the Xcent is also offered with the 3-year warranty package and RSA.

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Meanwhile, Hyundai will launch the Aura on January 21. It will be offered with three BS6-compliant petrol engines, including the 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit from the Venue.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

Offers

Creta 1.6 variants only (2019 model)

Creta 1.6 variants only (2020 model)

Consumer offer

Rs 75,000

Rs 60,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Corporate discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 1.15 lakh

Up to Rs 1 lakh

  • The second-gen Creta will soon be launched in India and hence, Hyundai is offering the current-gen model with benefits of up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

  • Both the petrol and diesel variants of Hyundai’s compact SUV come with the same benefits along with the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna

Offers

Verna (2019 model)

Verna (2020 model)

Consumer offer

Rs 20,000

Rs 10,000

Exchange bonus

Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000

Corporate discount

Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000

Total benefits

Up to Rs 60,000

Up to Rs 50,000

  • The Hyundai sedan is offered with total savings of up to Rs 60,000.

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • It is also offered with the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty and RSA.

  • Hyundai is expected to launch the facelifted Verna by mid-2020.

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

Offers

Tucson (2019 model)

Consumer offer

Rs 1.25 lakh

Exchange bonus

Rs 75,000

Corporate discount

Rs 50,000

  • The Tucson’s prices start at Rs 18.76 lakh and it now comes with total benefits of up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

  • These offers are valid on both petrol and diesel variants.

  • Hyundai’s flagship SUV also gets the 3-year RSA as well as the 3-year/unlimited km extended warranty package.

