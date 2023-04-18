Hyundai Is Offering The 2023 Verna With These Accessories
Published On Apr 18, 2023 11:55 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna
Apart from individual accessories, you can also choose from three different accessory packs for the new-generation sedan
Hyundai has launched the sixth-generation Verna in India and it can be had in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O). It stands out thanks to a new design language, which can be further customised with multiple accessories. From extra bling (chrome) to added sportiness, Hyundai is offering a wide variety of ways to personalise the new Verna.
Before we have a look at individual accessories, check out these curated accessory packs on offer from Hyundai:
|
Style Pack - Rs 20,027
|
Premium Pack - Rs 24,292
|
Ferocious Pack - Rs 28,740
|
|
|
The first two packs are typical of any brand while the third one leans into the new Verna’s sporty identity. None of these accessory packs offer any additional functionality and are for visual distinction only.
If you’d rather pick and choose exactly what you want to add to the new Verna, the accessories list has been detailed below:
|
Exterior
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Car Cover
|
Rs 4,999
|
Side fender fin
|
Rs 949
|
ORVM cover garnish - Black
|
Rs 1,799
|
ORVM cover garnish - Chrome
|
Rs 1,999
|
Tail lamp garnish
|
Rs 1,299
|
Rear boot garnish
|
Rs 1,999
|
Body side moulding
|
Rs 3,999
|
Headlamp garnish
|
Rs 1,685
|
Front grille garnish
|
Rs 2,499
|
Spoiler
|
Rs 4,999
|
Front aero fin
|
Rs 3,999
|
Door Visor - Chrome Line Insert
|
Rs 2,999
|
Interior
|
Accessory
|
Price
|
Steering wheel cover
|
Rs 799
|
Headrest cushion
|
Rs 1,299
|
Cushion
|
Rs 1,599
|
Dual layer mat
|
Rs 7,199
|
Carpet Mat - Premium
|
Rs 3,499
|
3D mat
|
Rs 3,399
|
3D boot mat
|
Rs 2,299
|
AWM - Designer
|
Rs 2,399
|
Sunshade - Row A + B
|
Rs 3,499
|
Sunshade - Row A + B + R
|
Rs 4,499
|
Jet Black seat cover with Red stitching
|
Rs 9,999
|
Ink Black & Red seat cover
|
Rs 8,999
|
Cream Beige & Chocolate Brown seat cover
|
Rs 8,999
|
Cream Beige seat cover with designed interior
|
Rs 9,999
|
Cream Beige seat cover
|
Rs 9,999
Hyundai will also be offering more accessories soon in the form of integrated seat covers and a sportier rear skid plate.
Powertrain
The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115PS and 144Nm) paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (160PS and 253Nm) which comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission).
Features & Safety
The 2023 Verna features dual-integrated displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a digital driver’s display), switchable controls for auto AC and infotainment, heated and ventilated front seats, a single pane sunroof and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.
In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and a host of ADAS tech like lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front-collision warning, blind-spot alert and adaptive cruise control.
Price & Rivals
The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.
