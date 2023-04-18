Published On Apr 18, 2023 11:55 AM By Ansh for Hyundai Verna

Apart from individual accessories, you can also choose from three different accessory packs for the new-generation sedan

Hyundai has launched the sixth-generation Verna in India and it can be had in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O). It stands out thanks to a new design language, which can be further customised with multiple accessories. From extra bling (chrome) to added sportiness, Hyundai is offering a wide variety of ways to personalise the new Verna.

Before we have a look at individual accessories, check out these curated accessory packs on offer from Hyundai:

Style Pack - Rs 20,027 Premium Pack - Rs 24,292 Ferocious Pack - Rs 28,740 Side fender fins

Black ORVM cover garnish

Headlamp and tail lamp garnish

Chrome insert on door visor

Side moulding

Cushions

3D mat and boot mat. Chrome garnish on ORVM covers

Front grille garnish

Boot garnish

Side moulding

Chrome insert on door visor

Dual layer mats

3D boot mat

Headrest cushions. Bootlip spoiler

Front aero fins

Side fender fins

Front grille and boot garnish

Side moulding

Chrome insert on door visor

3D floor and boot mat

Cushions

The first two packs are typical of any brand while the third one leans into the new Verna’s sporty identity. None of these accessory packs offer any additional functionality and are for visual distinction only.

If you’d rather pick and choose exactly what you want to add to the new Verna, the accessories list has been detailed below:

Exterior Accessory Price Car Cover Rs 4,999 Side fender fin Rs 949 ORVM cover garnish - Black Rs 1,799 ORVM cover garnish - Chrome Rs 1,999 Tail lamp garnish Rs 1,299 Rear boot garnish Rs 1,999 Body side moulding Rs 3,999 Headlamp garnish Rs 1,685 Front grille garnish Rs 2,499 Spoiler Rs 4,999 Front aero fin Rs 3,999 Door Visor - Chrome Line Insert Rs 2,999 Interior Accessory Price Steering wheel cover Rs 799 Headrest cushion Rs 1,299 Cushion Rs 1,599 Dual layer mat Rs 7,199 Carpet Mat - Premium Rs 3,499 3D mat Rs 3,399 3D boot mat Rs 2,299 AWM - Designer Rs 2,399 Sunshade - Row A + B Rs 3,499 Sunshade - Row A + B + R Rs 4,499 Jet Black seat cover with Red stitching Rs 9,999 Ink Black & Red seat cover Rs 8,999 Cream Beige & Chocolate Brown seat cover Rs 8,999 Cream Beige seat cover with designed interior Rs 9,999 Cream Beige seat cover Rs 9,999

Hyundai will also be offering more accessories soon in the form of integrated seat covers and a sportier rear skid plate.

Powertrain

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115PS and 144Nm) paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (160PS and 253Nm) which comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission).

Features & Safety

The 2023 Verna features dual-integrated displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a digital driver’s display), switchable controls for auto AC and infotainment, heated and ventilated front seats, a single pane sunroof and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and a host of ADAS tech like lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front-collision warning, blind-spot alert and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

