Hyundai Is Offering The 2023 Verna With These Accessories

Apart from individual accessories, you can also choose from three different accessory packs for the new-generation sedan

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai has launched the sixth-generation Verna in India and it can be had in four trims: EX, S, SX and SX(O). It stands out thanks to a new design language, which can be further customised with multiple accessories. From extra bling (chrome) to added sportiness, Hyundai is offering a wide variety of ways to personalise the new Verna.

Before we have a look at individual accessories, check out these curated accessory packs on offer from Hyundai:

Style Pack - Rs 20,027

Premium Pack - Rs 24,292

Ferocious Pack - Rs 28,740

  • Side fender fins

  • Black ORVM cover garnish

  • Headlamp and tail lamp garnish

  • Chrome insert on door visor

  • Side moulding 

  • Cushions

  • 3D mat and boot mat.

  • Chrome garnish on ORVM covers

  • Front grille garnish 

  • Boot garnish

  • Side moulding

  • Chrome insert on door visor

  • Dual layer mats

  • 3D boot mat

  • Headrest cushions. 

  • Bootlip spoiler

  • Front aero fins

  • Side fender fins

  • Front grille and boot garnish

  • Side moulding

  • Chrome insert on door visor

  • 3D floor and boot mat

  • Cushions

Hyundai Verna Accessories

The first two packs are typical of any brand while the third one leans into the new Verna’s sporty identity. None of these accessory packs offer any additional functionality and are for visual distinction only.Hyundai Verna Accessories

If you’d rather pick and choose exactly what you want to add to the new Verna, the accessories list has been detailed below:

Exterior

Accessory

Price

Car Cover

Rs 4,999

Side fender fin

Rs 949

ORVM cover garnish - Black

Rs 1,799

ORVM cover garnish - Chrome

Rs 1,999

Tail lamp garnish

Rs 1,299

Rear boot garnish

Rs 1,999

Body side moulding

Rs 3,999

Headlamp garnish

Rs 1,685

Front grille garnish

Rs 2,499

Spoiler

Rs 4,999

Front aero fin

Rs 3,999

Door Visor - Chrome Line Insert

Rs 2,999

Interior

Accessory

Price

Steering wheel cover

Rs 799

Headrest cushion

Rs 1,299

Cushion

Rs 1,599

Dual layer mat

Rs 7,199

Carpet Mat - Premium

Rs 3,499

3D mat

Rs 3,399

3D boot mat

Rs 2,299

AWM - Designer

Rs 2,399

Sunshade - Row A + B

Rs 3,499

Sunshade - Row A + B + R

Rs 4,499

Jet Black seat cover with Red stitching

Rs 9,999

Ink Black & Red seat cover

Rs 8,999

Cream Beige & Chocolate Brown seat cover

Rs 8,999

Cream Beige seat cover with designed interior

Rs 9,999

Cream Beige seat cover

Rs 9,999

Hyundai Verna Accessories
Hyundai Verna Accessories

Hyundai will also be offering more accessories soon in the form of integrated seat covers and a sportier rear skid plate.

Powertrain

Hyundai Verna Engine

The sixth-generation Hyundai Verna comes with two petrol engine options: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit (115PS and 144Nm) paired with either a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox, and a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit (160PS and 253Nm) which comes with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission).

Features & Safety

Hyundai Verna Cabin

The 2023 Verna features dual-integrated displays (10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and a digital driver’s display), switchable controls for auto AC and infotainment, heated and ventilated front seats, a single pane sunroof and an eight-speaker Bose sound system.

In terms of safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), all-wheel disc brakes and a host of ADAS tech like lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, front-collision warning, blind-spot alert and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

Hyundai Verna

The 2023 Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.90 lakh and Rs 17.38 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) and is a rival to the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

