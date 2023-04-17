Check Out These Accessories To Bling Up Your Toyota Innova Hycross
If the new Innova Hycross’s MPV-SUV design appeal is too plain for your taste, Toyota is offering a range of accessories for you to personalise it
Its exterior can be jazzed up with multiple chrome garnishes, door visor and car cover.
Interior accessories include seat covers, window sunshades and an air purifier.
Additional items on offer consist of a wireless phone charger and puddle lamps.
Toyota retails the MPV between Rs 18.55 lakh and Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Toyota launched the third-generation Innova, called the Innova Hycross, in India towards the end of 2022. It’s available in six broad variants – G, GX, VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) – priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While the Innova nameplate has now become a mix of an MPV and an SUV in terms of looks, if it still doesn’t suit your fancy, check out its accessories in detail:
|
Exterior Accessories
|
Interior Accessories
|
Hood “Innova” badging (chrome/silver)
|
Floor mats
|
Chrome/silver grille garnish
|
3D floor mats
|
Front and rear skid plates
|
Boot mat
|
Bumper corner protector
|
Luggage tray
|
Front fender garnish
|
Seat covers
|
ORVM garnish
|
Window sunshades
|
Roof garnish
|
Car cushions
|
Door visor
|
Seatbelt cover
|
Door edge protector
|
Air purifier
|
Chrome door garnish
|
Mudflap
|
Chrome door handles
|
Wheel arch moulding
|
Chrome window beltline
|
Body side moulding with chrome insert
|
Chrome taillight garnish
|
Chrome tailgate garnish
|
Chrome exhaust tip
|
Rear bumper extender
|
Chrome rear reflector garnish
|
Car cover
Apart from these, Toyota is also offering some comfort and convenience features with the Innova Hycross, which are as follows:
Puddle lamps
Legroom lamp
Wireless phone charger
TPMS
Fog lamps
-
Video camera on front windshield (Dashcam)
Powertrains Of The Hycross
Toyota has equipped it with one petrol engine with two different powertrains options. A 2-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor putting out 186PS (system), 152PS (engine), 113Nm (motor) and 187Nm (engine), 206Nm (motor). The other is a non-electrified version with the same engine, producing 174PS and 205Nm. The former comes with an e-CVT, while the latter comes with a CVT, and there is no manual transmission on offer. The new Innova is a monocoque front-wheel-drive MPV.
Whom Does It Take On?
The Innova Hycross is a premium alternative to the Kia Carens while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. Toyota is also offering the previous generation Innova Crysta with just a diesel-manual powertrain.
