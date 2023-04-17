English | हिंदी

Check Out These Accessories To Bling Up Your Toyota Innova Hycross

Modified On Apr 17, 2023 04:14 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

  • 2165 Views
  • Write a comment

If the new Innova Hycross’s MPV-SUV design appeal is too plain for your taste, Toyota is offering a range of accessories for you to personalise it

Toyota Innova Hycross accessorised

  • Its exterior can be jazzed up with multiple chrome garnishes, door visor and car cover.

  • Interior accessories include seat covers, window sunshades and an air purifier.

  • Additional items on offer consist of a wireless phone charger and puddle lamps.

  • Toyota retails the MPV between Rs 18.55 lakh and Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota launched the third-generation Innova, called the Innova Hycross, in India towards the end of 2022. It’s available in six broad variants – G, GX, VX, VX(O), ZX and ZX(O) – priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). While the Innova nameplate has now become a mix of an MPV and an SUV in terms of looks, if it still doesn’t suit your fancy, check out its accessories in detail:

Toyota Innova Hycross exterior accessories
Toyota Innova Hycross interior accessories

Exterior Accessories

Interior Accessories

Hood “Innova” badging (chrome/silver)

Floor mats

Chrome/silver grille garnish

3D floor mats

Front and rear skid plates

Boot mat

Bumper corner protector

Luggage tray

Front fender garnish

Seat covers

ORVM garnish

Window sunshades

Roof garnish

Car cushions

Door visor

Seatbelt cover

Door edge protector

Air purifier

Chrome door garnish

Mudflap

Chrome door handles

Wheel arch moulding

Chrome window beltline

Body side moulding with chrome insert

Chrome taillight garnish

Chrome tailgate garnish

Chrome exhaust tip

Rear bumper extender

Chrome rear reflector garnish

Car cover

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross vs Tata Safari: Which Is The More Family-friendly Car Of The Two?

Apart from these, Toyota is also offering some comfort and convenience features with the Innova Hycross, which are as follows:

  • Puddle lamps

Toyota Innova Hycross puddle lamp
Toyota Innova Hycross legroom lamp

  • Legroom lamp

  • Wireless phone charger

Toyota Innova Hycross wireless phone charger
Toyota Innova Hycross TPMS

  • TPMS

  • Fog lamps

Toyota Innova Hycross fog lamps
Toyota Innova Hycross dashcam

  • Video camera on front windshield (Dashcam)

Powertrains Of The Hycross

Toyota has equipped it with one petrol engine with two different powertrains options. A 2-litre petrol engine mated to an electric motor putting out 186PS (system), 152PS (engine), 113Nm (motor) and 187Nm (engine), 206Nm (motor). The other is a non-electrified version with the same engine, producing 174PS and 205Nm. The former comes with an e-CVT, while the latter comes with a CVT, and there is no manual transmission on offer. The new Innova is a monocoque front-wheel-drive MPV.

Also Check Out: Toyota Hilux Available In A Miniature Version With McDonald’s In Japan

Whom Does It Take On?

Toyota Innova Hycross rear accessorised

The Innova Hycross is a premium alternative to the Kia Carens while being an affordable option to the Kia Carnival. Toyota is also offering the previous generation Innova Crysta with just a diesel-manual powertrain.

Read More on : Innova Hycross Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Innova Hycross

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Muv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsCheck Out These Accessories To Bling Up Your Toyota Innova Hycross
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience