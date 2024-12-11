All
Hyundai Creta Surpasses Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos In November 2024 Compact SUVs Sales

Modified On Dec 11, 2024 04:49 PM By Kartik

 All carmakers reported a dip in month-on-month (MoM) figures except one carmaker that offers two models in the segment

The compact SUVs segment is mainly dominated by Hyundai and Maruti, and it remained so in November 2024 as well. As is usually seen, the Hyundai Creta maintained a clear lead in November as well, followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. Total segment sales reached upwards of 46,000 units, although it was nearly a 17 percent decline in monthly demand. 

Here is a detailed list of how all compact SUVs performed in November 2024.

 

November 2024

October 2024

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY market share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Hyundai Creta

15452

17497

-11.68

33.29

27.09

6.2

16411

Maruti Grand Vitara

10148

14083

-27.94

21.86

18.2

3.66

10364

Kia Seltos

5364

6365

-15.72

11.55

26.79

-15.24

6375

Tata Curvv

5101

5351

-4.67

10.99

0

10.99

2262

Toyota Hyryder

4857

5449

-10.86

10.46

6.89

3.57

5495

Honda Elevate

1668

2149

-22.38

3.59

10.9

-7.31

1813

Skoda Kushaq

1524

2213

-31.13

3.28

4.37

-1.09

1485

Volkswagen Taigun

1497

2028

-26.18

3.22

4.06

-0.84

1652

MG Astor

548

767

-28.55

1.18

1.66

-0.48

887

Citroen Aircross

201

103

95.14

0.43

0

0.43

89

Citroen Basalt

47

221

-78.73

0.1

0

0.1

190

Total

46407

56226

-17.46

        

Key takeaways 

  • Hyundai dispatched over 15,400 units of the Creta and the SUV came first with slightly more than 33 percent market share. It, however, saw a drop of nearly 12 percent in MoM sales but a positive year-on-year (YoY) market share increase of over 6 percent. These numbers also include the Creta N-line.

  • Maruti dispatched over 10,100 units of the Grand Vitara, making it the only other model on this list to cross the five-digit sales milestone after the Creta. The Grand Vitara saw its MoM figure decline by almost 28 percent. It had a market share of slightly over 21 percent in November 2024. 

  • Kia Seltos registered total sales of more than 5,300 units in November 2024 and came third, although its MoM figure dropped by nearly 16 percent. The Korean carmaker maintained a nearly 27 percent YoY market share.

  • Tata dispatched slightly more than 5,100 units of the Curvv SUV-coupe, a decline of nearly 5 percent in MoM sales. The Curvv obtained almost 11 percent of the market share in November 2024. 

  • Toyota sold over 4,800 units of the Hyryder, marking close to an 11 percent decline in its MoM numbers. The Japanese carmaker increased its market share in the segment from last year by nearly 4 percent. 

  • With over 1,600 units sold, the Honda Elevate stood sixth on this list. The carmaker saw a decline of more than 22 percent in Elevate’s MoM sales. The Honda SUV also lost over 7 percent of its YoY market share.

  • The Skoda Kushaq’s total sales in November 2024 stood at over 1,500 units, marking the second-highest MoM decline on this list at over 31 percent. It was, however, able to surpass its average 6-month sales number. 

  • Volkswagen dispatched almost 1,500 units of the Taigun, thus witnessing over 26 percent MoM decline in November 2024. 

  • With total sales of almost 550 units, the MG Astor was unable to breach the 4-digit mark. This marked a decline of over 28.5 percent in its MoM sales in November 2024. 

  • Citroen Aircross is the only model on this list to report a positive movement in its MoM figure( 95 percent), although Citroen only sold 200-odd units of the SUV. The Basalt SUV-coupe’s sales failed to go past even the 50-unit mark in November 2024 which was the highest MoM decline of nearly 79 percent on this list. 

