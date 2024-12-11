Hyundai Creta Surpasses Maruti Grand Vitara And Kia Seltos In November 2024 Compact SUVs Sales

All carmakers reported a dip in month-on-month (MoM) figures except one carmaker that offers two models in the segment

The compact SUVs segment is mainly dominated by Hyundai and Maruti, and it remained so in November 2024 as well. As is usually seen, the Hyundai Creta maintained a clear lead in November as well, followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos. Total segment sales reached upwards of 46,000 units, although it was nearly a 17 percent decline in monthly demand.

Here is a detailed list of how all compact SUVs performed in November 2024.

November 2024 October 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY market share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 15452 17497 -11.68 33.29 27.09 6.2 16411 Maruti Grand Vitara 10148 14083 -27.94 21.86 18.2 3.66 10364 Kia Seltos 5364 6365 -15.72 11.55 26.79 -15.24 6375 Tata Curvv 5101 5351 -4.67 10.99 0 10.99 2262 Toyota Hyryder 4857 5449 -10.86 10.46 6.89 3.57 5495 Honda Elevate 1668 2149 -22.38 3.59 10.9 -7.31 1813 Skoda Kushaq 1524 2213 -31.13 3.28 4.37 -1.09 1485 Volkswagen Taigun 1497 2028 -26.18 3.22 4.06 -0.84 1652 MG Astor 548 767 -28.55 1.18 1.66 -0.48 887 Citroen Aircross 201 103 95.14 0.43 0 0.43 89 Citroen Basalt 47 221 -78.73 0.1 0 0.1 190 Total 46407 56226 -17.46

Key takeaways

Hyundai dispatched over 15,400 units of the Creta and the SUV came first with slightly more than 33 percent market share. It, however, saw a drop of nearly 12 percent in MoM sales but a positive year-on-year (YoY) market share increase of over 6 percent. These numbers also include the Creta N-line.

Maruti dispatched over 10,100 units of the Grand Vitara, making it the only other model on this list to cross the five-digit sales milestone after the Creta. The Grand Vitara saw its MoM figure decline by almost 28 percent. It had a market share of slightly over 21 percent in November 2024.

Kia Seltos registered total sales of more than 5,300 units in November 2024 and came third, although its MoM figure dropped by nearly 16 percent. The Korean carmaker maintained a nearly 27 percent YoY market share.

Tata dispatched slightly more than 5,100 units of the Curvv SUV-coupe, a decline of nearly 5 percent in MoM sales. The Curvv obtained almost 11 percent of the market share in November 2024.

Toyota sold over 4,800 units of the Hyryder, marking close to an 11 percent decline in its MoM numbers. The Japanese carmaker increased its market share in the segment from last year by nearly 4 percent.

With over 1,600 units sold, the Honda Elevate stood sixth on this list. The carmaker saw a decline of more than 22 percent in Elevate’s MoM sales. The Honda SUV also lost over 7 percent of its YoY market share.

The Skoda Kushaq’s total sales in November 2024 stood at over 1,500 units, marking the second-highest MoM decline on this list at over 31 percent. It was, however, able to surpass its average 6-month sales number.

Volkswagen dispatched almost 1,500 units of the Taigun, thus witnessing over 26 percent MoM decline in November 2024.

With total sales of almost 550 units, the MG Astor was unable to breach the 4-digit mark. This marked a decline of over 28.5 percent in its MoM sales in November 2024.

Citroen Aircross is the only model on this list to report a positive movement in its MoM figure( 95 percent), although Citroen only sold 200-odd units of the SUV. The Basalt SUV-coupe’s sales failed to go past even the 50-unit mark in November 2024 which was the highest MoM decline of nearly 79 percent on this list.

